‘Friends’: What the Twins Who Played Ross and Rachel’s Baby Emma Look Like Today

Any die-hard fan of the sitcom Friends remembers one of the most important storylines of the entire series – when Ross and Rachel had their baby girl, Emma. Although she was only in a handful of episodes, finding a baby to take the role wasn’t easy. It took two little actors to portray Emma, twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon, and they have nothing but good things to say about their first acting role. The show may have ended almost two decades ago, but that doesn’t mean that the twins have faded into the background. Here is what the Friends actors who played Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma look like today and what they’re up to.

‘Friends’ had quite a few child actors

As it turns out, the Sheldon sisters weren’t the only twins to appear on the show. Their half-brother, Ben, was played by twin actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse, who portrayed the character so well that most fans may not even be aware that there were two of them. According to Cosmopolitan, a few other pint-sized actors appeared on Friends over the years, including Daryl Sabara, who played Owen, the son of Phoebe’s friends who met with Monica and Chandler to discuss adoption. There was also a set of quadruplets – Alexandria, Cole, Justin, and Paul Cimoch, who Phoebe gives birth to for her brother, Frank Jr., and his wife, Alice. Let’s not forget Dakota Fanning, who played the brilliant MacKenzie, a young girl living in the home Monica and Chandler are planning to buy and who befriends Joey.

What do the Sheldon twins look like today?

The cast of ‘Friends’ with Ross and Rachel’s baby, Emma | NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Sheldon twins are all grown up now, and they look back at their childhood experiences with fondness. Insider reports that Cali Sheldon said that “All of the cast were super nice to us, they treated us all like little princesses and when we had holidays and stuff, they’d give us little Christmas gifts.” Today, the sisters are 20 years old and just as beautiful as they were as babies. With long, dark blonde hair and striking blue eyes, they both have classic good looks, and they recently appeared as Lindsey and Becca Tyler in Jordan Peele’s 2019 horror movie, Us. Both Noelle and Cali’s IMDb pages also reveal that they both appeared in an episode of Life.

While they only have a handful of acting credits, they love their connection to the still-popular Friends. According to Tyla, they often talk about the role on Instagram, most notably when Noelle referenced Chandler sarcastically saying she wouldn’t wake up from her nap until 2020 – 17 years after the episode aired – posting a photo of herself on the set of the show with the caption “Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!!”

How old would some of the kids from the show be today?

Most fans can turn on an episode of Friends, and it is almost as if no time has passed. That’s why it’s a little shocking to think about how old they would be. According to Metro, Ben, Ross’ son with his first wife, Carol, would be 27 years old – older than most of the main characters were supposed to be when the show started! Phoebe’s triplets would be 24 years old, and as for Emma? She would be 20 years old and, according to Best Life, would remind millions of fans how quickly time flies. Let’s not forget Monica and Chandler’s twins, who were born in the series finale. Today, Jack and Erica Bing would be 18 years old. It’s so funny how fans of Friends can remember when each of these children was born like it were just yesterday.