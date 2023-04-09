The Funny Reason Brie Larson Says She Doesn’t Get Recognized in Public

Brie Larson is one of Hollywood’s most famous faces. She has an Oscar and roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Fast and Furious franchise. But surprisingly, the Captain Marvel actor reveals she doesn’t get recognized in public often.

Brie Larson has appeared in comedies like ’13 Going on 30′ and Oscar winners like ‘Room’

Brie Larson has opened up about her role as Tess in Fast X, revealing that her mysterious character is the daughter of Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody. https://t.co/6qoiiNfsVN pic.twitter.com/YYALB5WwM3 — IGN (@IGN) March 27, 2023

Larson began acting at age 6, taking classes at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. She quickly found success, starring alongside Bob Saget in the sitcom Raising Dad and scoring minor roles in movies like 13 Going on 30 and Sleepover. As she got older, the actor earned roles in popular films like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 21 Jump Street, and Trainwreck.

Her big break came with 2015’s Room, earning Larson an Oscar for Best Actress and catapulting her to major fame. The actor’s career continued to grow with a role as Captain Marvel in the MCU’s movie of the same name and appearances in other Marvel films, such as Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming The Marvels. Larson will also appear in the next Fast and Furious installment, Fast X.

Why Brie Larson says people don’t recognize her in public: ‘I am the classic face of “friend of your cousin”‘

Despite her massive success, Larson claims fans rarely recognize or stop her when she goes out. In 2021, she shared a story about hanging out with a fellow actor who was signing autographs for fans. None recognized the Captain Marvel star.

“If I’m checking out at the grocery store, I don’t get recognized,” Larson said on comedian Mike Birbiglia’s Working It Out podcast. “I get, ‘Are you friends with my cousin?’ I am the classic face of ‘friend of your cousin.’”

Some celebrities might not like being anonymous when they go out into the world. However, the now-33-year-old likes it better that way. “I want to be in reality. I love reality. It’s all I want,” she recently told Harper’s Bazaar.

“My biggest fear is to not be in reality. It matters so much to me,” Larson added. “I don’t wear super-flashy clothes when I’m out in the world because I want to stay in reality. I’m very good at confrontation in my relationships because I want to be in reality. I want to be in what’s as close to what’s true as possible.”

The weirdest part of being famous is ‘why anybody would care’ what she has to say

Larson has previously spoken about what it’s like to be famous, including the strangest parts of the experience.

“I just don’t really understand why anybody would care what I have to say,” the actor told Business Insider in 2017.

“I’m just a person figuring stuff out. That’s the thing I trip out on all the time when I do days and days of press, and you’re like, ‘Who cares what I think?’”