Gabi Elnicki Calls ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 a ‘Unique’ Season

Gabi Elnicki is one of Zach Shallcross’ The Bachelor contestants that will head to the Bahamas in week 4. Previously members of Bachelor Nation have teased that Zach’s season will return its focus to the love story rather than the drama. Gabi recently discussed the camaraderie between the women and the season’s uniqueness.

‘The Bachelor’ 2023 contestants on a group date in week 2 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Zach Shallcross isn’t a fan of ‘the drama and the bulls***’

Before The Bachelor 2023 first aired, Zach Shallcross assured fans that his season would be going back to the show’s roots. Zach is here for love and has no time for drama among his contestants.

“If you are a fan of people falling in love and romance, then I think you’re going to be really happy,” Zach told Glamour. “But if you’re into the drama and the bullshit, then sorry, you might not want to watch.”

So far, Zach has been making good on his promise to weed out drama quickly. The Bachelor isn’t afraid to be upfront with the women when he doesn’t feel good about their connection. Last week, Zach sent Christina home after receiving complaints from the other women about her behavior.

Are you ready, West Coast? ? pic.twitter.com/rV2wJFbivk — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 24, 2023

Gabi Elnicki calls ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 a ‘special’ season

In the meantime, the women on Zach’s season of The Bachelor are bonding and supporting each other on their journey. It’s not uncommon for contestants on the show to become friends, but Zach’s season seems to be giving these friendships more attention and camera time.

“This season, you will see a lot of love and emotions and probably some of the most genuine people,” contestant Gabi Elnicki said while appearing on an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “You’ll get to know some of the most genuine people that I’ve ever met.”

“I do think that there is a lot of love between the girls [and] with Zach. It’s a unique season. From what I’ve seen of the other seasons, I think this is a special season,” Gabi continued. So far, the women have shown their camaraderie in a variety of ways.

For example, Christina Mandrell and Sonia Sharma laughed it off when they discovered they were wearing the same dress on night 1. The women have also expressed excitement for their fellow contestants when they are awarded a 1-on-1 and sadness when their fellow contestants get sent home.

Jesse Palmer hints that Zach finds love by the end of his season

Of course, we don’t yet know how The Bachelor 2023 will end, but Zach seems as likely as any lead to end the season with a lasting relationship. In fact, host-host Jesse Palmer teased exclusively to E! News that Zach is “very, very happy” with how his story ends.

That’s not to say there won’t be any drama on the show, but most of the action will come from emotions running high in the quest for love.

“There is drama, but it’s not created. It’s all the real feelings that transpire throughout this journey,” Jesse continued. “The drama that comes in the season is based on people falling in love with Zach and people getting their hearts broken.”

New episodes of The Bachelor Season 27 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.