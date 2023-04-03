1 ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Quit the Show Right As It Became a Massive Hit

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows on HBO. With an eight-season run, it provided many fans with the ups, downs, and bloody battles that come with political upheaval in the fantasy world created by writer George R.R. Martin.

While there were several cast changes over the years, one of the show’s more noticeable changes was that of the character Daario Naharis. While originally played by actor Ed Skrein in season three, Daario was played by Michiel Huisman after that. What was the reason for this particular cast change? Skrein says the answer is complicated.

‘Game of Thrones’ was a major hit for HBO

Game of Thrones is a television drama set in a fantasy world that saw the political nobility fighting over who gets to sit on the throne and who must be ruled by those who do. The show is based on a series of fantasy novels by George R.R. Martin.

The show ran for eight seasons on HBO and amassed a large international fan base. The show has won numerous Emmys, SAG Awards, and has been the most nominated drama at the Emmys, according to Entertainment Weekly.

It has also been named the show with the largest ensemble cast. By the last season, five of the show’s main cast made $1 million per episode. And while the show has ended, the Game of Thrones world lives on through the prequel, House of the Dragon, that premiered in 2022.

The reason why Skrein left the show early

When the significant cast change between seasons three and four to the character of Daario Naharis was apparent to fans, they were left confused. According to Screen Rant, the initial word was that Skrein had left to complete his role in The Transporter Refueled. However, Skrein later cleared up the confusion, saying that it was more than just his other role standing in the way.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Skrein said of the recasting,

“That’s what been reported in the press, but it was a lot more political than that. My plan was to stay with Game of Thrones for the long haul. That was always my plan. I would have loved to. It was a wonderful experience, but politics led to us parting ways. And from there, I just said, ‘Okay, look forward, be positive. Keep calm and carry on.’ That’s my mentality when things go well, so I stay grounded and not get to overwhelmed by the hype, and it’s my mentality when the plans change.”

Producers for the show moved quickly to recast the part and chose Michiel Huisman to replace him. This created a stark contrast in the appearance of Daario between seasons three and four, which is what initially confused many fans, leaving them to wonder why Skrein was no longer playing this character. Instead of Skrein’s youthful, blonde, long-haired appearance, Huisman’s version of the character sported darker, short hair with a beard.

As ‘Game of Thrones’ amassed critical acclaim, Skrein went on to make his own path

Skrein left Game of Thrones in 2013, just as the show was getting critical acclaim and picking up a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show also won numerous awards, including 59 Emmys and eight SAG Awards. Skrein, however, forged his own path with a variety of parts in film projects.

Skrein is best known outside of Game of Thrones for his role in Deadpool, playing the villain Ajax. He has also played pivotal roles in movies such as If Beale Street Could Talk, Ill Manors, and Alita: Battle Angel. The actor’s upcoming projects include The Patience of Vultures and Rebel Moon, where Skrein plays Balisaurius.