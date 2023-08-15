All of the cast went through significant changes throughout the past seven years.

The Stranger Things cast have worked together through some of their young lives happiest and most awkward moments. As they grew up in the public eye, some changes were more noticeable than others. Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) spilled the beans on one co-star, Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), whose voice changed dramatically through season one of the Netflix series.

Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo during season 4 of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ | Netflix

There’s one thing about filming ‘Stranger Things’ with Gaten Matarazzo that Finn Wolfhard won’t forget

In a video interview for GQ, Finn Wolfhard discussed filming Stranger Things, his co-stars, and some of his best memories of the past four seasons of the Netflix series. He won’t soon forget a season 1 moment involving Gaten Matarazzo.

“I think even in season one, people were changing pretty rapidly,” Wolfhard summarized. “Another shout out to Gaten. His voice changed halfway through filming.”

“Probably episode four,” he revealed. “[Gaten’s] voice is completely different.”

“If you go back, you can tell that his voice changed, which is really funny,” Wolfhard joked. He assessed, “I guess that’s the nature of working with kids for an extended period.”

Finn Wolfhard wants to work more with Gaten Matarazzo during season 5 of ‘Stranger Things’

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin on the set of ‘Stranger Things’ season 1 | Netflix

The Stranger Things cast contains a large ensemble of actors. Therefore, there will be times when certain actors will work together more than others.

Finn Wolfhard said during his GQ interview that he hopes to work more with Gaten Matarazzo during the fifth and final season of the Netflix series. Here’s what he revealed as the cast heads into the series finale.

“I miss having scenes with Gaten Matarazzo,” Wolfhard shared. “We had a lot of scenes together in season 1.”

He continued, “He’s [Gaten] like an old character actor. He’s like Alan Alda or something like that. I feel like he’s been 60 since he was 11.”

“He’s really fun and funny. I’d love to do more scenes with him during season 5, our last season,” the actor concluded.

Finn Wolfhard believes his castmates will have successful careers after ‘Stranger Things’ ends

After 10 years of working together, the Stranger Things cast will part ways. Looking ahead, Finn Wolfhard believes his castmates will go on to have successful careers.

The actor believes Gaten Matarazzo will be an “unbelievable character actor. He’s going to continue being on stage and Broadway.”

As for Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Wolfhard thinks he will be an “incredible dramatic actor as he gets older. Also, an incredible businessman who will probably open up many restaurants.”

David Harbour (Jim Hopper), says Wolfhard will move to “the woods where no one’s going to see him again. He will live in this weird little shack, and when there’s a Stranger Things reunion, he won’t be there, and someone will say how they haven’t seen him in 40 years.”

He concluded by saying he believes the remainder of his co-stars will flourish professionally. “I think everyone will have a great next few years of their careers,” he concluded.

Stranger Things season 5 has stopped production due to the ongoing writers’ strike. Production will continue upon the cessation of the strike, and the series’ return to Netflix may be pushed back as far as 2025.