Gavin Rossdale has a new girlfriend in 2024. Here's how he's likely to 'ease' his kids into meeting her, according to what he said previously.

Before Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were married, the No Doubt rocker was connected with fellow rock star Gavin Rossdale. The Bush frontman married Stefani in 2002 and officially divorced her in 2016 following rumors that he cheated. Rossdale dated several women since the split and once explained how he “eased” his kids into meeting the new women. Here’s what he said.

Gavin Rossdale didn’t introduce his and Gwen Stefani’s kids to his girlfriends immediately

Gwen Stefani’s three kids are very familiar with her husband, Blake Shelton, as they spend much time on his Oklahoma ranch. But Gavin Rossdale didn’t remarry since his split from Stefani. While he had serious relationships since the divorce, the Bush rocker didn’t get down on one knee again.

In 2018, Rossdale spoke about life as a single father on the British talk show Loose Women. “They’re with me half the time,” he said. “When I’m away, it’s different than when I’m home. They’re with me half the time. I see that morning run, getting them up in the morning, is the kind of really valuable time. It’s the only time I’m a bit military, because I just know everything that’s got to be done and the precision that it takes to get everything [done].”

Rossdale added that he carefully chooses his battles and generally has a “soft touch” with his boys when imposing rules. And he doesn’t jump into introducing them to the new women in his life. One of the show’s hosts asked Rossdale if his current girlfriend at the time met his children. He said he allowed his kids to meet his girlfriend over FaceTime before committing to an in-person meetup.

“Not yet,” he said. “Bit of FaceTime, just to kind of ease it in. … You gotta make sure it’s steady, from my perspective, as opposed to meet someone you won’t see them for the next, you know, see them again.”

He said he feels ‘bad’ for his kids due to his divorce

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani | Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images

Gavin Rossdale still talks about his divorce from Gwen Stefani in 2024. He told GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on their podcast, Amy & T.J., that he feels “bad” that his kids have divorced parents.

“I never thought I’d ever get divorced,” Rossdale explained.

“I feel bad for my kids, that’s it,” he continued. “I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives. It wasn’t fun for me to come from a broken home. … It can be quite debilitating for kids. … The overriding thing is you don’t want to let your kids down.”

Rossdale added that he feels it would be “nice” if he had more of a “connection” with Stefani after all their years together.

Gavin Rossdale went Instagram official with Xhoana Xheneti in 2024

It’s unclear if Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani’s three boys have met Rossdale’s new girlfriend, Xhoana Xheneti. Rossdale connected with Xheneti after hearing one of her songs. “She’s a musician, so I heard a track,” he said on the Amy & T.J. podcast. “So, I did do kind of the DM slide saying, ‘I like your music,’ which I do like her music.”

Rossdale made his new relationship Instagram official in March 2024.

“Hey, finally got to have a birthday dinner with my girl @xhoana_x, here’s to a year filled with magic for you,” Rossdale captioned the selfie of him and Xheneti.

Fans in the comments accused Rossdale of dating someone who looks exactly like Stefani.

“So you cheated on Gwen and got a knockoff version? Weird,” a user wrote.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.