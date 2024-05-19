Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani endured 'so much' therapy before completely calling it quits on their marriage. Here's what Rossdale said about it in 2017.

Before Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton, the No Doubt singer was married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. Rossdale and Stefani first met in 1995 and tied the knot in 2002. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t last; they split in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2016. Rossdale later revealed that he received “so much” therapy before divorcing Stefani.

Gavin Rossdale once said he received ‘so much’ counseling before he and Gwen Stefani called it quits

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale seemed like rock music’s best-matched couple, but they couldn’t make their relationship work. Despite spending nearly two decades together, they finalized their divorce in 2015.

Stefani remarried country star Blake Shelton and reflected on the divorce in 2023. “Everybody pretty much knows that, at one point, my life fell apart,” she told People. “It was terrible, and there are so many people out there that have gone through the same thing. When that happened, I had to literally start over again. It was a reset of my life.”

So, what led to Stefani and Rossdale’s split? Stefani called the lead-up to the divorce “months of torture” in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, as she was faced with cheating allegations concerning Rossdale and their nanny.

In 2017, Rossdale spoke on Loose Women about his divorce, and he mentioned he and Stefani received “so much” counseling before legally breaking off their marriage.

“We had so much counseling, so much counseling,” he said, according to the clip posted by The Sun. “I could be a counselor. I tried; I tried hard, but that’s the way it goes. But when you look at it, in a weird way, there are no accidents. Life works out how it should, and I made sure I did everything I could so that if I was sat here two years on, I know I tried everything I could as opposed to being steadfast or arrogant or assuming I didn’t need help or we didn’t need help. I kind of embraced the help.”

Gavin Rossdale said in 2024 that he never thought he’d get divorced

The Bush frontman reflected on his divorce from Gwen Stefani while speaking on the Amy & T.J. podcast in 2024. He called the split his “clearest, simplest shame” and noted that he never wanted to get divorced. Gavin Rossdale also said that he regrets that the situation affected his three kids with Stefani.

“I feel bad for my kids, that’s it,” Rossdale explained. “That would be the most profound thing of, like, I wish I could have just figured out a way to not have that in their lives. … It wasn’t fun for me to be from a broken home. I think, in a way, it gave me a career. So, I don’t mind, because I turned it around into sort of an interesting career path, but it can be quite debilitating for kids. … The overriding thing is, like, you don’t want to let your kids down.”

He added that he does his best not to “overly say anything negative” about Stefani in front of his kids. “That’s just not right,” he said.

Insiders claimed that Gwen Stefani wanted to go to couples therapy with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani moved on from Gavin Rossdale and married Blake Shelton in July 2021. She and Shelton seem like the perfect couple, and she’s fully adjusted to life on his Oklahoma ranch. However, rumors persisted in 2023 that Stefani wanted Shelton to attend couples therapy.

“They talked about having more kids early on, and Blake seemed keen, but he’s had second thoughts and is now fine with being a stepdad to her three,” the insider said, according to OK! Magazine. “She wants a baby with Blake and presses the issue again and again.”

“She’s a big believer in therapy and feels it could really help her and Blake,” the insider continued.

