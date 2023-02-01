‘General Hospital’: Cynthia Watros Calls This ‘Guiding Light’ Co-Star ‘a Mentor’

These days soap fans know Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves on General Hospital. Before stirring up trouble in Port Charles, Watros played the villainous Annie Dutton on Guiding Light. Watros’ work on the CBS soap opera launched her into stardom, and she owes it all to an influential co-star.

Cynthia Watros says ‘Guiding Light’ co-star Kim Zimmer was her mentor

Long before she was cast on General Hospital, Watros got her break on Guiding Light. Watros debuted as Annie on Nov. 29, 1994. Annie is first introduced as a good girl and the new love interest of Josh Lewis (Robert Newman). However, Annie becomes a villain when she becomes jealous of Josh’s ex-wife Reva Shayne (Kim Zimmer).

Although Watros and Zimmer played enemies onscreen, they were friends in real life. As a newcomer to the soap world, Watros was nervous, but Zimmer took her under her wing. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Watros opened up about Zimmer becoming her mentor.

“She was a pro. I was schooled in theater and coming from this theater school into daytime, and she knew how to work the camera, and she taught me how to work with the company,” Watros explained. “She was loving and an amazing person, but she was also tough. She was my biggest teacher on the show, definitely.”

Cynthia Watros’ role as Annie Dutton on ‘Guiding Light’ launched her into success

Guiding Light would be Watro’s big breakout role. Watros showed off her acting chops as Annie transformed into a villain and feuded with Reva. One of Annie’s most shocking moments is framing Reva for pushing her down the stairs and causing her to miscarry. Watros’ performance during that storyline earned her the 1998 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress.

Watros left eh soap opera in 1998 and became a primetime star with roles on The Drew Carey Show, Lost, and Titus. But by 2013, she returned to her soap opera roots. From November 2013 to April 2014, she played Kelly Andrews on The Young and the Restless.

In June 2019, Watros was recast as Nina on General Hospital, taking over from Michelle Stafford.

‘General Hospital’ had the actor reuniting with a former co-star

Upon joining General Hospital, Watros was reunited with her former Guiding Light co-star Laura Wright. Wright played Reva’s sister Cassie Layne, who was also an enemy of Annie. Like on Guiding Light, Watros and Wright’s characters, Nina and Carly, are feuding.

Although there’s lots of animosity with Nina and Carly, it’s the opposite for Watros and Wright. Most of the time, their scenes have them screaming at each other, but after the cameras role, the two are friends. In an interview with The Locher Room, Watros explained The Locher Room her and Wright’s bond.

“We just want the best for each other. No matter what we’re going through that day, we’re there for each other. We don’t knock down; we build up.”

Watros and Wright are having fun working together. Who knows, maybe one day Zimmer will come to Port Charles for a reunion wither her former onscreen nemesis and her sister.