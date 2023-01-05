‘General Hospital’: Heartbreaking Reaction to Britt’s Death

General Hospital says goodbye to Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). With Thiebaud leaving for Station 19, fans knew it meant the end of her character. However, they weren’t prepared for the tragic way Britt’s exit was written.

The hook killer kills Britt Westbourne on ‘General Hospital’

General Hospital started 2023 on a tragic note with Britt’s death. After learning her Huntington’s disease worsened, fans knew Britt didn’t have much time left. Realizing her time was limited, Britt decided to leave Port Charles to spare her loved ones from watching her die.

Before leaving, Britt threw a birthday bash with her family and friends. After the party, Britt sat on the pier, rethinking her decision to leave. Britt’s moment of contemplation was interrupted when the hook killer tried to attack Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy). Britt scuffled with the killer, who was scared off by Dex Heller’s (Evan Hofer) gunshot.

Britt managed to return to the Haunted Star following the Hook's attack. Can Liesl save her daughter before it's too late?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @kellythiebaud pic.twitter.com/OKI1TYkzuW — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 4, 2023

After giving her statement to the police, Britt returned to The Haunted Star to tell Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati). However, the heartwarming moment was cut short when Leisel noticed Britt was bleeding. Britt began coughing and later collapsed because of the hook’s poison.

Liesl held her daughter in her arms and shared a heartfelt goodbye before Britt took her final breath.

Fans react to Britt Westbourne’s tragic death

Many expected Britt’s departure would be emotional, yet happy as she rode off into the sunset. But the General Hospital writers pulled a fast one by having her become the hook killer’s next victim. The shocking twist had the audience in shock.

On a Twitter thread, fans voiced their reactions to Britt’s death. “Great performance by Kathleen and Kelly. I didn’t want them to kill Britt! Very sad today,” wrote one viewer.

“Such a regrettable ending for Britt. Liesl has been through enough too. No one will replace Kelly EVER, but you could’ve recast my favorite character or just had her be gone for a while. I’m so mad,” declared another fan.

“You all pushed us off the cliff on this one!! I was hoping that Britt had come to her senses and decided to stay! But, NOO, GH had me in tears!! So not fair. Britt was never ‘allowed’ to be happy, and it seems neither is Liesl. Heartbreaking, to say the least,” another commenter replied.

“Britt can’t be dead. They’ll find a way. If they can’t summon up a story, there’s always a secret twin,” another fan suggested.

Will the character ever return to ‘General Hospital’?

Although General Hospital fans saw Britt die in her mother’s arms, her death may not be permanent. Soap opera characters constantly return from the dead. So there’s a chance Britt could return one day in the future.

Britt is ready to say goodbye to Port Charles… or so she thinks. Who might convince her to stay?#GH is emotional, new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @kellythiebaud pic.twitter.com/p3wKJ1hBXu — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 3, 2023

Britt could be in a comatose state and not dead like everyone thinks. Like any mother, Liesl would do anything to protect her child. With Britt still clinging to life, Liesl could send her to another hospital for treatment.

After some time has passed, Britt could wake up and return to Port Charles. Her return will be joyous as everyone welcomes back their favorite Chief of Staff.