‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Is Nikolas Being Killed Off?

Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) is a vital character to General Hospital. The Cassadine heir has a reputation as a good guy, but his recent actions make him Port Charles’ newest public enemy. With Nikolas’ life falling apart, his upcoming exit might be tragic.

Nikolas Cassadine is spiraling out of control on ‘General Hospital’

Like many General Hospital characters, Nikolas has gone through much drama. But his latest turmoil is his unraveling. Now that everyone knows Nikolas is the father of Esme Prince’s (Avery Kristen Pohl) baby, his life is falling apart.

His ex-wife Ava Jerome (Maura West) got ownership of Wyndemere thanks to Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). Meanwhile, his estranged son Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) wants custody of his sibling to protect them from Nikolas. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) contemplates telling the police about Nikolas holding Esme captive.

Nikolas is trying to remain strong, but it’s obvious he’s spiraling out of control. His latest actions show that he’s not in the right frame of mind when he threatens to take Avery Corinthos (Ava and Grace Scarola) away from Ava.

Will Nikolas Cassadine die?

Nikolas should’ve known better than to threaten his ex-wife. Ava is angry, but Nikolas threatens to take her daughter and pushes her over the edge. As recapped by Soaps.com, the Feb. 6 General Hospital episode had Ava hitting Nikolas over the head with a statue.

Ava is shocked by what she does and immediately tries to help Nikolas. But her panic level increases when she spots blood on her hands. She needs help and may seek either Victor or Austin Gatlin-Holt’s (Roger Howarth) assistance. However, it may be too late for Nikolas.

Realizing Nikolas is dead, Ava will be wrought with grief and guilt. If this news gets out, she’ll end up in prison and lose her daughter. But with help from an accomplice, Ava will cover up the incident and lie that Nikolas left town.

Will the Cassadine heir return to ‘General Hospital’?

With Nikolas dead, Ava won’t have to worry about her vengeful ex-husband anymore. However, that won’t erase her guilt for killing him and lying to his mother, Laura Collins (Genie Francis). While everyone thinks they’ve seen the last of Nikolas, he could make a miraculous return.

Although there doesn’t seem to be any plans to recast the role, Nikolas is a legacy character, and one would assume he’s not gone for good. Nikolas could return one day to turn Port Charles upside down. Yet, his return won’t be happy for many people.

Nikolas won’t forget about the people who wronged him and will seek revenge. The first person on his list is Ava, who was responsible for his “death.” Nikolas has enough ammunition to use against Ava. If she doesn’t comply with his wishes, he’ll make sure she never sees Avery again.