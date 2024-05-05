Trooping the Colour is expected to be different this year for Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George as Kate Middleton continues her cancer treatment.

Summer’s ahead; for the British royal family that means Trooping the Colour is on the calendar. The annual military parade is a formal celebration of the monarch’s birthday. But this year, it may not include Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. An author says the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis may keep her from the celebration, along with the couple’s kids.

George, Charlotte, and Louis won’t likely go to Trooping the Colour without Kate Middleton

No Kate, no kids is how royal author Ingrid Seward thinks the 2024 Trooping the Colour celebration will go as the 42-year-old mother continues cancer treatment after announcing her diagnosis in March 2024.

“The kids probably love it, and it’s probably a real treat for them. You can imagine how much they’d love it,” Seward told Newsweek.

Kate’s been on a break from royal duties since January 2024, having made her last appearance alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales, and children on Christmas Day.

“It might be ‘you should stay behind with mummy,’ mightn’t it, really?” the My Mother and I author continued. “William will be on horseback so there just won’t be a carriage. I don’t think the kids will appear without her.”

The publication noted it’s “possible” neither King Charles nor Kate will attend Trooping the Colour. However, there’s still the possibility Kate may join other royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony for a photo-op. Although it’d certainly be a “dramatic” return.

Charlotte, Louis, and George have experience with Trooping the Colour carriage rides

William and Kate’s three kids aren’t entirely unfamiliar with Trooping the Colour carriage rides. George, Charlotte, and Louis rode in their first Trooping carriage in 2022. Their mom, Kate, joined them, along with Queen Camilla. The trio did the same thing in 2023, once again joining Kate and Camilla in a carriage ride through London’s Mall.

​​Their experience with Trooping the Colour doesn’t end at carriage rides. George, Charlotte, and Louis have attended the parade since they were toddlers, often making headlines with their reactions to the celebration.

George made his Trooping debut in 2015, joining William, Kate, and other royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Charlotte followed in 2016, and Louis in 2019.

King Charles doesn’t want to miss out on Trooping the Colour

While the Wales children may have to skip Trooping the Colour this year because of their mother’s cancer diagnosis, George, Charlotte, and Louis’ grandfather, King Charles, is reportedly determined to be there despite his own diagnosis. After all, the parade is an official celebration of the monarch’s birthday.

Per a Sun on Sunday report, the 75-year-old not only wants to attend Trooping the Colour but do so riding his horse, Noble. While not a necessity, an insider shared it’s something the king wants “to happen.”

“He doesn’t need to appear on horseback at Trooping the Color because his mother did stand down when she was 60,” they said. “But [the king] believes if it can be achieved—and with the agreement of royal doctors—then he wants it to happen.”

The insider added riding on horseback at Trooping the Colour would mean an “extraordinary amount of checks” from doctors to ensure it won’t interfere with King Charles’s ongoing recovery.

Trooping the Colour is on June 15, 2024, meaning royal watchers have approximately six weeks until King Charles may or may not ride horseback through the streets of London.