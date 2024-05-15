Gerry Turner took to Instagram to congratulate Joan Vassos on being named the first lead in 'The Golden Bachelorette.' He even has some tips for her.

Joan Vassos is the first-ever golden bachelorette. ABC announced the incoming bachelorette on social media on May 14, just a few months before her season is set to air. Joan, 61, appeared on The Golden Bachelor but left early to attend to a family emergency. Now that things at home have settled down, Vassos is ready to find love. She’ll date 20+ eligible bachelors in hopes of finding her perfect match. The Golden Bachelorette will premiere in the fall. Gerry Turner, the first-ever golden bachelor, offered his former love interest a little advice as she embarks on her reality TV journey.

Gerry Turner offers the first-ever golden bachelorette some advice

Turner and Vassos’ early connection on The Golden Bachelor didn’t lead to a long-term romance, but he did offer her some advice as she embarks on her journey as the first-ever golden bachelorette. Turner took her to Instagram to congratulate Vassos on securing the role and told her to “relax, breathe and enjoy.”

Turner took a short break from social media following the announcement of his divorce from Theresa Nist, but he is back on Instagram now and sharing more snaps from his life in Indiana and recent achievements. Despite the end of his marriage, Turner doesn’t appear interested in leaving the limelight. Shortly after posting words of encouragement to Vassos, Turner shared news that he had been nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award.

Joan Vassos receives well-wishes from other Bachelor Nation alum

Turner wasn’t the only The Golden Bachelor star to share words of encouragement and congratulations following the big announcement. Leslie Fhima took to her Instagram story to congratulate her former competitor. Fhima was the runner-up on Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor and was largely believed to be a shoo-in for the role of the first-ever golden bachelorette. She would have been happy to take the job but seems OK with Vassos winning the role.

Leslie Fhima in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | ABC/John Fleenor

Jesse Palmer also took to Instagram to congratulate Vassos, exclaiming his excitement for the upcoming season. Palmer isn’t the only The Bachelor alum in Vassos’ corner. Months ago, Wells Adams took to social media to insist he wanted to see Vassos take the lead as the first-ever golden bachelorette.

Gerry Turner and Kathy Swarts | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Several high-profile contestants have also opened up about Vassos’ casting. Kathy Swarts, who appears to be on vacation, took some time to congratulate her former competition. Swarts also appeared interested in the lead on the show, but it seems she’ll be sticking to podcasting about it with Susan Noles. Noles, another frontrunner for the job, appears totally cool with the casting, too. Noles is currently dating a man she met at Marshall’s.