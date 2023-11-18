Gerry Turner is ready to pick the woman he wants to spend his life with on 'The Golden Bachelor.' A night one kiss might reveal who the lucky winner is. He kissed Theresa Nist, one of his final two, the first night he met her.

Gerry Turner broke a promise to his family. The first-ever golden bachelor told his family he wouldn’t kiss anyone on his very first evening in the mansion. He didn’t just break the promise; he broke it twice. It’s possible one of those night one kisses could have been with the competition’s big winner. Gerry Turner’s first kiss on The Golden Bachelor was with one of the finalists.

Gerry Turner’s first ‘The Golden Bachelor’ kiss involved finalist Theresa Nist

Theresa Nist is something of a sleeper contestant on The Golden Bachelor. Since the series started, fans have marveled over Susan Noles’ sense of humor and Leslie Fhima’s youthful appearance and attitude. They’ve fallen for women like Edith and Faith, whose paths to The Golden Bachelor were touching.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ stars Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner | Disney/John Fleenor

Theresa Nist, a trader from New Jersey, was a bit of a sleeper, though. While Theresa is active, family-oriented, and intelligent, she also seems shier than some competitors. That didn’t stop her from stealing Gerry Turner’s attention. Theresa was Gerry’s very first kiss on The Golden Bachelor. The duo locked lips on night one, and now Theresa has made it to the final rose ceremony. Could their early kiss mean something? Maybe, but then again, maybe not.

He also kissed his second runner-up

The Golden Bachelor fans were shocked when Gerry Turner sent Faith Martin home after the hometown dates. While Faith seems certain that Gerry sent her packing because their lifestyles were incompatible, fans of the series still think the duo were a good match.

Gerry certainly took a liking to Faith quickly. He locked lips with her, his second runner-up, on night one inside the mansion. His other current finalist, Leslie Fhima, was a slower burn, but the duo appears to be on the same page now.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ contestant Leslie Fhima | Disney/John Fleenor

For now, fans can pour over potential clues, and Gerry’s first kiss could be one of them. While Gerry and Theresa have a lot in common, we can’t ignore some of the signs that Gerry might have picked Leslie as his next great love. Some series’ fans feel certain that there are signs Leslie and Gerry have been hanging out post-competition.

We’ll have to wait until Nov. 30 to find out if Gerry Turner decides to start his life anew with Theresa or Leslie. The most recent episode, which featured the show’s fantasy suites, aired on Nov. 16, the series will take a break for Thanksgiving. Gerry and his two final ladies will return the following Thursday to wrap things up.