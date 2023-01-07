‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Natalie Schafer Performed Her Own Stunts

Natalie Schafer is best known to TV fans as Lovey Howell on Gilligan’s Island. For three seasons, Schafer played the wife of millionaire Thurston Howell III (Jim Backus). Although Schafer was older than her castmates, she wasn’t afraid to put in hard work during filming.

‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Natalie Schafer did all her stunts

Lovey and Thruston’s life of luxury continues even though they were stranded on the isle. The couple enjoyed playing golf and hosting partiers for the other castaways. Yet, when it came to helping with chores, the two didn’t lift a finger. Work was a word that the Howells didn’t like.

Although her character was lazy, Schafer was the opposite. According to Outsider.com, the Gilligan’s Island star did all her stunts on the show. There were many times when Schafer and her castaways had to get active.

Who could forget Lovey running and doing jumping jacks after gaining energy from radioactive sugar beets? Or how she and the castaways jump into the lagoon to cool off? Schafer was ready to roll whenever a scene called for Lovey to do something outrageous.

Natalie Schafer had a unique fitness routine

Danger was a recurring theme on Gilligan’s Island. Schafer and her co-stars had to be prepared for whatever stunts the producers had for them. Although Schafer got quite a workout on set, the actor had a unique exercise regime at home.

In a 1965 interview with The Chicago Tribune, Schafer revealed her tips for staying in shape. Schafer admitted that she liked to swim in the nude before work and when she came home. Like many actors, Schafer had a particular exercise regime and diet. However, she liked to splurge on her favorite indulgence, ice cream.

Schafer ate ice cream all the time, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner. While eating all that ice cream may not be good for a person’s health, Schafer claimed it was helpful. “I think I’ve tried every diet there is, but my favorite I invented myself – the ice cream diet.” Schafer then revealed the results of her ice cream diet. I eat a quart of ice cream a day. I can lose three pounds in five days.”

The ‘Gilligan’s Island’ star was secretive about her age

While Schafer wasn’t shy about sharing her diet secrets, there’s one aspect of her life she kept hidden. The Gilligan’s Island star was secretive about her age. None of Schafer’s co-stars knew her age, and the star went to great lengths to conceal it.

Schafer’s contract forbade close-ups of her face so viewers wouldn’t see how old she was. It wasn’t until Schafer’s death on Apr. 10, 1991, that she allowed her real age to be revealed. An obituary told the actor’s birthday was Nov. 5, 1900, making her 90 years old.