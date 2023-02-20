‘Gilmore Girls’: 1 Actor Had a Role in ‘Squid Game’ Fans May Have Missed

While some Squid Game fans were watching an English-dubbed version of the popular Netflix show, they may recognize a familiar voice. Actor Emily Kuroda, known for her role in Gilmore Girls, voiced one minor character in the English-dubbed version of Squid Game.

Emily Kuroda’s acting career, including her memorable role in ‘Gilmore Girls’

Emily Kuroda poses for a portrait at Boston University Theatre in 2016. I Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Kuroda began acting when she was in high school and went on to major in drama at California State University, Fresno before she launched her Hollywood career. The actor has also appeared in movies like Dad, Why Me?, and Hotel for Dogs, as well as TV shows like Matlock, Columbo, The King of Queens, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Her most notable role is that of Mrs. Kim in the hit teen show Gilmore Girls. Kuroda played the strict, high-strung mother of Lane Kim, best friend to main character Rory Gilmore. Kuroda’s character frequently clashed with her daughter, as well as Rory’s mom, the free-spirited Lorelai.

Kuroda was one of the many Gilmore Girls cast members who returned for the Netflix revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. A few years later, the actor would be teaming up with the streaming service again for a very different kind of show.

Who did Emily Kuroda voice in ‘Squid Game’?

Squid Game debuted on Netflix in 2021 and immediately became a smash hit. The show, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, follows a group of people who are risking their lives to compete in a bizarre series of games for the prize of ₩45.6 billion (around $35 million).

Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, is one of the show’s main characters. He is a down-on-his-luck gambler who lives with his elderly mother. Seong Gi-hun is invited to participate in the mysterious Squid Games to pay off his massive gambling debts.

While many English-speaking viewers chose to watch the show in its original Korean, adding English subtitles, others chose the English-dubbed version. In the original version of the show, Seong Gi-hun’s mother is played by Kim Young-ok. In the English version, Kuroda fills in as the gambler’s mother.

Emily Kuroda’s other voice-acting credits

Squid Game isn’t the only voice-acting Kuroda has done. The actor also appeared in 2022’s animated movie Strange World as Ro. That same year, she starred in two episodes of the Disney+ show Baymax! as Kiko, a patient at the hospital the titular robot works at.

Everything we know about the second season of ‘Squid Game’

A second season of Squid Game is set to start filming this year, with a 2024 release date. Spoilers ahead! Seong Gi-hun was the victor in the Squid Game competition, taking home the cash prize. He was initially unwilling to spend the money and felt guilty about his survival.

According to BuzzFeed, the second season of Squid Game will follow Seong Gi-hun as he attempts to get revenge for what he and the rest of the players went through. Otherwise, not much is known about the plot of the upcoming season. However, executive producer Kim Ji-yeon told Tudum that Squid Game’s creative team is working to make the show “even more joyful to the global audience.”