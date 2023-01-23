‘Gilmore Girls’ Had Multiple Examples of Ambiguous Cheating

Ambiguous cheating is a common television trope. Several shows have laid out scenarios that some people consider cheating while others do not. The most famous example is Ross and Rachel’s “we were on a break” storyline from Friends. Fans of the famed sitcoms have spent decades debating whether Ross’s decision to sleep with Chloe from the copy place was cheating or just in poor taste. While the famed Friends storyline is a great example, Gilmore Girls had more ambiguous cheating storylines. We’ve collected all of the instances of maybe-cheating from the show.

What constitutes cheating in a relationship?

Cheating in a relationship is largely defined as a romantic partner having a romantic or sexual relationship outside of the agreed-upon perimeters of the relationship. That’s the basic, barebones definition. Because it is so emotionally charged, cheating means different things to different people. For some people, the act of cheating has to be physical. To other people, an emotional affair is just as bad, if not worse, than a partner forging a physical relationship with another person.

Some people consider anyone who seeks out a sexual partner quickly after the end of a relationship a cheater. In contrast, others insist that one cannot be cheated on after a relationship has officially ended. Cheating is subjective. Gilmore Girls fans have spent years debating what constitutes cheating.

Some ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans think Lorelai Gilmore cheated on Luke Danes

Luke Danes and Lorelai were perfect for each other, insist most Gilmore Girls fans. While we are happy they ended up together, too, their relationship was not smooth. In season 6, Lorelai gave Luke an ultimatum after they pushed their wedding back to accommodate April Nardini. Luke refused her request to elope, and Lorelai ended the relationship.

After walking away from Luke, Lorelai immediately went to Christopher Hayden and slept with him. Most Gilmore Girls fans consider Lorelai’s decision cheating, but was it? Technically, Lorelai didn’t cheat because she declared her relationship with Luke over. Since it was the same night, and Lorelai didn’t give Luke a chance to change his mind, you could call it cheating. This particular instance of ambiguous cheating in Gilmore Girls stung especially badly.

Logan Huntzberger may have cheated on Rory Gilmore, but then again, maybe he didn’t

When Logan Huntzberger and Rory Gilmore had a massive fight in the middle of a crowded bar in Connecticut, he walked out on her. The duo hadn’t spoken for weeks when Logan decided to win Rory back. They got back together and had a smooth reconciliation until Rory learned Logan had hooked up with several of Honor Huntzberger’s bridesmaids. Rory insisted that Logan had cheated on her. He didn’t see it that way.

Logan argued that they had broken up when he hooked up with several of Honor’s friends; therefore, he didn’t cheat. Rory was insistent that they were not broken up but had just taken some time apart. Some Gilmore Girls fans agree with Rory, claiming that Logan cheated because he hid the hookups from his girlfriend. Others posit that Rory declared they had broken up when discussing the relationship with Paris Geller. If they were broken up, he couldn’t have cheated, although the behavior does land the heir to the Huntzberger fortune in a moral gray area.

Lorelai Gilmore sort-of cheated on Jason Stiles

Jason Stiles often falls to the wayside when discussing Lorelai Gilmore’s love interests. Jason and Lorelai’s relationship ended when Jason decided to sue Richard Gilmore for badmouthing him around Hartford when his relationship with Lorelai came to light. The timeline between Lorelai and Jason’s breakup and Luke and Lorelai kissing for the first time is exceedingly tight, though. Some Gilmore Girls fans even argue that Lorelai cheated on Jason with Luke.

Sure, Lorelai effectively ended the courtship when Jason sued Richard, but she almost immediately took up with Luke and accompanied him to Liz and TJ’s wedding. Jason was at the Dragonfly Inn mere moments before Luke and Lorelai kissed, and she even promised to call him to hash things out before Luke approached her. There are solid arguments for and against the idea that she cheated on Jason.