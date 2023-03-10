‘Gilmore Girls’: Mary Lynn Rajskub Didn’t Realize She Starred in a Fan Favorite Moment

GIlmore Girls was always a breezy comedy drama, but some comedic moments stand out. Kirk Gleason (Sean Gunn)’s student film was one of those moments, but that was news to Mary Lynn Rajskub. Rajskub played the Girlfriend in Kirk’s film. She would show up again in season 6 as another Troubadour in Stars Hollow, but she just found out how monumental Kirk’s film was last year.

Rajskub was a guest on Scott Patterson’s I Am All In Podcast on March 9, 2022. When Patterson asked her about the monumental A Film by Kirk, Rajskub had no idea fans loved it so much.

Mary Lynn Rajskub asks why ‘A Film by Kirk’ is a ‘Gilmore Girls’ favorite?

A Film By Kirk was one of Patterson’s first questions to Rajskub. She was a bit taken aback that her brief Gilmore Girls cameo was so belovedly remembered.

“Why is it one of the most iconic moments?” Rajskub asked on I Am All In. “Because of the build up to it? Because you don’t think that they actually made the film. So you’re watching the show and the fact that we made it and they showed it in the episode and it’s got like a David Lynch…”

Scott Patterson explains ‘A Film By Kirk’

Patterson knows what the Gilmore Girls fans like. He’s been in regular touch with them, not only through his podcast but by appearing at fan conventions. So, Patterson shared with Rajskub why they love A Film By Kirk.

“In terms of comedy, there’s probably nothing funnier in the whole series,” Patterson said. “The fans consider A Film by Kirk to be sacred. That’s in the land of sacred comedy. There’s nothing funnier. There’s nothing more absurd and funnier in the entire series.”

Mary Lynn Rajskub remembers making ‘A Film By Kirk’ on ‘Gilmore Girls’

Now that she knows the context, Rajskub shared her memories of her first Gilmore Girls episode.

Kirk never ceases to amaze us. pic.twitter.com/2GQrGBuKdk — Gilmore Girls (@GilmoreGirls) December 29, 2022

“I feel very proud,” Rajskub said. “I definitely remember enjoying it. Always when I’m on a show like that, it’s like I wish I could do more. So I tried to relish in just the one off of it. It’s hard to enter into a world that’s so special and just be like hi bye. I could tell at the time that it was not the norm, just everybody was giggling about it and it was a fun piece I think for them to shoot because it was outside of their normal set and scene structures. It was like an art project. It was very cool.”

Rajskub said she and Gunn were giggling behind the scenes, but they turned it on when it was time to get artsy.

“I probably did a day probably a half of an afternoon where they were trying to fit in this extra thing,” Rajskub said. “I remember it being outdoors. Pleasant. Easy. Silly. A mood. I felt very much at home with the crew and the cast and Kirk. Sean was great.”

Rajskub added that Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino did not need to give them much direction on what a bad student film should be.

“I felt like I was in very good hands and that I understood what it was without too much direction for sure,” Rajskub said. “The humor of it and the oddness of it was very natural to me.”