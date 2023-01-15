‘Gilmore Girls’ Star, Rose Abdoo, Was Certain There Was a Love Triangle That No One Noticed

Rose Abdoo is best known for her role as Gypsy on Gilmore Girls. The character, mostly seen as a backdrop character in Stars Hollow, didn’t have many storylines. Still, it was always nice to see her at Town Hall meetings and occasionally interact with Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. There might have been more to the character than met the eye, though. At least, there was, according to Abdoo. The famed actor thinks there might have been a bit of unrequited love going on in Stars Hollow.

Gypsy | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Rose Abdoo always assumed Gypsy had a crush on Lorelai

Rose Abdoo doesn’t think Gypsy would have ended up with someone like Andrew. During a 2016 Gilmore Girls fan festival, she revealed that she strongly suspected Gypsy had a bit of a crush on Lorelai Gilmore and that she always played the role as if maybe there was a bit of unrequited love going on.

Rose Abdoo | Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

According to Buzzfeed, Abdoo said, “She’s so delighted to be in any scene with Lorelai.” She explained that she had no reason for assuming Gypsy had a thing for Lorelai. She certainly wasn’t told to play the role in that manner. Still, it must have influenced her acting. If you go back and look at some of their interactions, it does seem apparent that there were some moments when Gypsy appeared to be a bit more excited to see Lorelai than the scene called for.

After so many rewatches, it’s fun to go back and look for a flirtatious spin on Gypsy and Lorelai storylines. With a quick look, we can find a couple of instances in which Gyspy appears to have a bit of a crush on Lorelai.

Are there examples of Gypsy’s crush on Lorelai in ‘Gilmore Girls’?

Abdoo used the season 5 storyline of Luke and Lorelai’s breakup as an example of Gypsy’s crush on Lorelai. She noted that Gypsy seemed protective of Lorelai following the end of her romance with Luke. We can think of a few examples that feel more obvious.

Lorelai, Babette, and Gypsy | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

In the season 5 episode, “Written in the Stars,” Gypsy is on hand when Lorelai stumbles downstairs from Luke’s apartment into the diner. Dressed in just his flannel shirt, it’s obvious that Luke and Lorelai made things official. While the rest of the restaurant looks on in shock, Gypsy appears to smirk, more interested in the sight of Lorelai in just a flannel shirt than the implications of it all. Gypsy looked similarly smitten with Lorelai in the season 7 episode, “Lorelai? Lorelai?.”

While Lorelai is firmly involved with Luke Danes now, we wouldn’t have been against a Lorelai and Gypsy storyline at some point before Luke and Lorelai. However, the chance for that has passed. The last time fans left Lorelai Gilmore, she was happily married to Luke. It seems unlikely that that would change if a second Netflix revival season were ever to be made.