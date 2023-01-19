‘Ginny & Georgia’: The Marcus and Ginny Breakup Was ‘Brutal’ for Felix Mallard

Ginny & Georgia fans finally got to see the young main character date. But they also watched Marcus Baker (Felix Mallard) and Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) break up on the Netflix show. This is why filming the scene was brutal for Mallard.

Why do Marcus and Ginny break up in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2?

One week until Ginny & Georgia Season 2 premieres! pic.twitter.com/8Wwqx12KYX — Netflix (@netflix) December 29, 2022

Season 2 showed Ginny returning home and spending more time with Marcus. It takes a while, but they officially start dating. That sadly changes in “Hark! Darkness Descends!”

Ginny leaves during the school play, upset and Marcus follows her. “Tell me you don’t wanna be with me,” she told him.

Marcus denies wanting to leave her. “I just don’t wanna hold you back,” he said. But he changed his strategy when Ginny said she didn’t want this.

“It’s not you,” he said. “It’s me. I’m sorry. I do love you.” Ginny cries and starts denying that the breakup is happening. She tries to remind him of what he said in the past, but he reveals he doesn’t have room for anyone else’s pain.

The episode ended with Marcus lying alone. He narrates, saying he’s depressed and doesn’t have the energy for the work of being loved.

Felix Mallard and Antonia Gentry react to Marcus and Ginny’s breakup

Brianne Howey, Sara Waisglass, Mallard, and Gentry filmed a YouTube video where they react to big moments in season 2. Of course, one of them was when Marcus and Ginny broke up.

“I’m sorry,” Gentry said. “It’s too sad, you guys,” Howey told them. Waisglass covered her face because it was hard to watch.

“It was hard,” Gentry explained. “I remember us even in the rehearsal, we were both choking up because we’re like, ‘This is so heartbreaking. We don’t want this to happen.’”

“For me, it made it all that more heartbreaking to see Toni breaking down, which is what makes the scene, so gut-wrenching, I think,” Mallard added. “That they love each other, but they can’t be with each other.”

He then described their character’s different energies. “For scenes like this, it’s always important to have someone to play off of,” he said. “One person who is living in introspective, kind of not giving anything. And another person is pleading with them to respond.”

Gentry revealed she felt more desperate and alone since Mallard looked checked out. Waisglass said she feels every emotion when watching the scene.

Marcus revealed a source of his depression in season 1

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker and Antonia Gentry as Ginny in 'Ginny & Georgia'

Marcus’ mental state isn’t new. He revealed to Ginny back in season 1 that a big source of his pain is losing his best friend to cancer. The smoker also said last season that he doesn’t “do girlfriends.”

In season 2’s finale, Ginny apologizes to Marcus for not seeing his struggle because she was focused on her problems. She told him that she’ll be there for him like he was in the past.