‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 Ending, Explained: Why Did [SPOILER] Kill Tom Fuller? Who Turned Her In?

Netflix‘s Ginny & Georgia Season 2 featured another shocking murder. This time, though, the killer might not get away with it. The end of the season brought the death of Cynthia Fuller’s husband, Tom, followed by an arrest. But what was the motivation for killing Tom in the first place? And how did the killer get caught? Here is Tom’s death and the ending of Ginny & Georgia Season 2, explained.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Ginny & Georgia Season 2.]

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

What happened to Tom in ‘Ginny & Georgia’?

Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) met Cynthia Fuller (Sabrina Grdevich) back in season 1 when the Millers first moved to Wellsbury, Massachusetts. Cynthia quickly started a feud with Georgia, trying to get her in trouble for stealing money from the mayor’s office. Meanwhile, Georgia had no idea what Cynthia had going on at home: her husband, Tom, was ill (his exact illness was never revealed).

Tom’s illness became terminal, and he entered a coma in Ginny & Georgia Season 2. He went into at-home hospice care as Cynthia and her son, Zach (Connor Laidman), watched him near the end of his life. Tom survived for weeks longer than expected, and Cynthia found herself struggling with the situation. He died in Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 8, but it wasn’t his illness that killed him: It was Georgia.

Why Georgia killed Tom in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2

The incredible Brianne Howey devours this monologue from Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia in a way that makes you understand in your soul why Georgia's love for her children is so ferocious. pic.twitter.com/5voHyiQPJP — Netflix (@netflix) January 6, 2023

Georgia and Cynthia weren’t exactly friends in season 2, but they did grow slightly closer. When Georgia’s ex, Gil (Aaron Ashmore), came to town, Cynthia gossiped with him about Georgia and offered to help him find a place to live. However, she soon realized he was dangerous and made sure he would never be approved for housing in Wellsbury.

In episodes 8 and 9, Cynthia opened up to Georgia about the toll that Tom’s illness had taken on her. She got candid about how hard it was to wait for his death and the effect it’s had on their son. After their conversation, Georgia snuck away to Tom’s room and smothered him with a pillow, whispering that “it would all be OK.”

According to Brianne Howey, Georgia killed Tom to give closure to Cynthia and Zach. Georgia felt she was protecting them in the same way Cynthia protected her from Gil.

“Georgia has always desired protection in her life. It’s the one thing she’s never really been afforded ever since she was a child,” she told Us Weekly (via Yahoo). “And knowing that Cynthia rescinded Gil’s application to live in Wellsbury, to her, was the most beautiful act of kindness and protection that Georgia’s probably ever felt. So in Georgia’s mind, she wanted to rescind this painstakingly long grief and trauma that Cynthia and her son are feeling, which sort of circles back to Georgia, worried about Austin’s idea of Gil and now Zach seeing his father in this really heartbreaking light that she wants to return the favor.”

How did Georgia get caught?

Georgia clearly knows a thing or two about how to get away with murder. However, she might not be able to escape this crime. In the finale of Ginny & Georgia Season 2, private investigator Gabriel Cordova (Alex Mallari Jr.) stormed Georgia’s wedding reception and had her arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller. The only witness to the crime, Georgia’s son, Austin (Diesel La Torraca), claimed he didn’t tell anyone. So, who turned Georgia in?

Before the wedding, Gabriel revealed his true identity to Nick (Dan Beirne) and told him about Georgia killing her husbands. He didn’t have enough evidence, though, so he was heading home. Then, Nick let it slip that Georgia was present when Tom died, and Gabriel grew suspicious.

Ginny & Georgia creator Sarah Lampert told HollywoodLife that fans can “safely assume” Gabriel requested to have an autopsy done on Tom’s body. This likely revealed that he was suffocated and didn’t die from his illness.

Now, the case will likely come down to finding hard proof that Georgia killed Tom. All fans can do now is hope that Netflix renews Ginny & Georgia for season 3 so we can find out how it all unfolds.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.