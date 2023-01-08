‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 Spoilers: Do Ginny and Marcus End Up Together?

Many fans of Ginny & Georgia have shipped Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) and Marcus Baker (Felix Mallard) since the Netflix show was first released in 2021. The two teenagers had a will-they-won’t-they dynamic in season 1 that was complicated by Ginny’s relationship with her boyfriend, Hunter Chen (Mason Temple). However, in season 2, the door opens for a romance between Ginny and Marcus. So, do Ginny and Marcus finally get together in Ginny & Georgia Season 2?

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker and Antonia Gentry as Georgia Miller in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 1 featured a teen love triangle

Ginny had her eyes on Marcus as soon as she moved to Wellsbury, Massachusetts, into a home right across the street from him and his twin sister, Maxine (Sara Waisglass). Max welcomed Ginny into her friend group at school, introducing the newcomer to both Hunter and Marcus. Hunter then became Ginny’s very first boyfriend and showered her with affection, even writing a love song about her.

While Ginny felt happy in her relationship with Hunter, she was also drawn to Marcus. He snuck into her bedroom a few times, and Ginny and Marcus lost their virginity to each other. Marcus also helped Ginny explore her body and get comfortable with her sexuality.

Ginny and Hunter broke up when he found out that she cheated on him with Marcus. Still, Ginny and Marcus did not officially get together, as Ginny ran away (and stole Marcus’ motorcycle) in the Ginny & Georgia Season 1 finale.

Do Ginny and Marcus end up together in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2?

Ginny returns to Wellsbury in the season 2 premiere, which takes place two weeks after the season 1 finale. She apologizes to Marcus for taking his bike, and he forgives her. Later that night, Marcus sneaks into Ginny’s room again and sleeps over. And even though Ginny and Marcus are all cuddly and cute, it takes a bit to define their relationship. Finally, in season 2 episode 4, Marcus says he wants to be Ginny’s boyfriend and even tells her he loves her.

Ginny and Marcus are in a happy relationship for a few more episodes. She opens up to him about Georgia Miller’s (Brianne Howey) crimes, as well as her own self-harm, which she tries to stop with the help of therapy. However, Marcus begins to show signs of depression, telling Ginny that he’s fine but still pushing her away.

In episode 8, Marcus makes the tough decision to end his relationship with Ginny so that he won’t hurt her while he works through his depression. She’s devastated by the breakup, but when Max reveals what’s really going on with Marcus, Ginny tells him she wants to be there for him as a friend.

Will Ginny and Marcus get back together?

At the end of season 2, Ginny and Marcus are on friendly terms. However, it’s clear they still love each other. Felix Mallard recently told Deadline he’s rooting for Ginny and Marcus as a couple.

“I don’t think they can escape each other, I truly don’t. I think that for two people to be so in tune with each other and so vulnerable and so open with each other, that doesn’t just go away, especially if one person is struggling, which is why I love showing that on screen,” he said. “It’s showing that you can go through things and you have the capacity for change, and that’s OK. … I think their love is everlasting but whether that happens or not is yet to be seen.”

If Ginny & Georgia Season 3 happens, it’s hard to believe Ginny and Marcus won’t eventually get back together as a couple. But even if they don’t, they’ll almost certainly be in each other’s lives as friends.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

