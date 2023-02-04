‘Ginny & Georgia’: Who Is Mary?

Ginny & Georgia has dominated the Netflix charts since the second season debuted. Set in Wellsbury, Massachusetts, the drama series follows 31-year-old Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her 16-year-old daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) as they navigate their relationship and their personal lives.

The series revealed so much in season 2, but who is Mary?

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 revealed more of Georgia’s backstory

Fans learned a lot more about Georgia’s past this season, which also informs the way she examines her life and how she parents her children.

“Georgia’s worldview is oddly limited for a woman with all these experiences that are contained, unfortunately, in this trauma, this grief,” Howey told Tudum. “It’s hard for her to open her worldview and see and imagine that Ginny has all of these other thoughts, opinions, feelings, and beliefs. It’s almost ironic because that’s all Georgia ever wanted for Ginny; she wanted her to have more options and education, and choices in life. But then, because Ginny does have that, she can detach from Georgia and go, ‘Whoa, let’s take a beat, this is messy.’”

Who Is Mary?

Interestingly enough, fans have also learned that Georgia is not the vivacious peach’s given name.

Her birth name was actually Mary. This is something that fans learned when Georgia’s sister came to visit in her season 1 of the series. As fans know, Georgia ran away from home at age 14 after dealing with abuse from her stepfather. She stumbled across the Blood Eyes biker game, and when they asked her name, she chose Georgia.

Since then, Georgia has mastered hiding her true feelings and emotions. “Typically, she’s all that Southern charm and warmth on the outside and hiding her true darker self from everyone, especially Ginny,” showrunner and executive producer Debra J. Fisher told Tudum.

During an argument with her mother, Ginny randomly mentions the name Mary with Paul present to rile her up.

Here’s what we know about ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3

Netflix has not renewed Ginny & Georgia for a third season just yet. However, considering the fact that it’s remained the number one show on the streaming service since debuting nearly a month ago, fans should assume that Season 3 is imminent.

At the end of the second season, Georgia and Paul (Scott Porter) tied the knot after Georgia told Scott nearly everything about her past. However, she failed to mention that she killed Cynthia’s (Sabrina Grdevich) husband, who had been dying from cancer. As a result, she was arrested for her crimes.

Fans have no clue where the series might go from here, but series creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert and Fisher have some ideas.

Season 3 already has a direction; if it’s greenlit, fans should be thrilled to see where it heads.