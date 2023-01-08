Grammys 2023: Why Orville Peck Never Shows His Face Without a Mask

This country star often wears a face mask with a decorative (and intentional) fringe. The purpose of Orville Peck’s masks extends beyond fashion, though, as this artist noted in one interview. Here’s what we know about the “Dead of Night” artist.

‘Dead of Night’ singer, Orville Peck, rarely shows his face

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ with musical guest ‘Dead of Night’ singer Orville Peck | Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

This masked singer is making waves in the country music scene. As a self-proclaimed “horse girl,” Orville Peck has several horse-themed projects under his belt — literally.

It all began with the full-length album, Pony, which featured one of his most popular songs “Dead of Night.” (Since its debut, this track has earned over 40 million Spotify plays.) The following year, he debuted Show Pony. His recently released Bronco came with songs “Let Me Drown,” “The Curse of the Blackened Eye,” and “Daytona Sand.”

Tobias Jesso Jr. earned a Songwriter of the Year Grammy nomination with Peck’s “C’mon Baby Cry” listed among his original tracks. Perhaps what Orville Peck is best known for, though, are his fashion-forward face masks.

Why Orville Peck wears a mask when he performs

Aside from his cowboy boots and hats, this artist is known for always wearing face masks while performing. These typically cover his eyes with fringe hanging over his nose and mouth. This is to maintain some level of privacy despite his music’s popularity.

“Well, it’s kind of nice because now if I’m not wearing the mask, I feel as if that’s when I kind of get to hide, which is ironic,” the songwriter said during a Vulture interview. “I get to slip away.”

“I’ve put on a hoodie and walked around the venues of my shows, with people standing, waiting for me to come onstage, and no one knows it’s me,” he added. “There’s something kind of wonderful about the anonymity it allows me when I’m not onstage performing.”

In the same interview, the artist shared that he doesn’t know how many masks he owns, but estimates it’s around 20. Orville Peck is also the stage name of this artist — his real name is Daniel Pitout.

Orville Peck showed the bridge of his nose for Beyoncé’s Ivy Park campaign

Fans got a peek at this performer’s face thanks to Beyoncé. For Amazon’s YouTube series with Mo Heart, the Walk In, Orville Peck discussed working with Queen Bey for one fashion-related project.

“This is when I did the Ivy Park rodeo campaign,” the singer noted. “This is Miss Beyoncé… she’s the first person who got me to actually show the bridge of my nose for the first time… They said, ‘we’re so sorry you can’t keep the hat because Beyoncé owns it.’”

This artist has live performances already scheduled for 2023. Until then, music by Orville Peck is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.