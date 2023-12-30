Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had very different New Year's resolutions in 2022. Here's what they both hoped to accomplish (and what they actually did in 2023).

The Voice brought country superstar Blake Shelton and ’90s punk queen Gwen Stefani together, and fans have been obsessed with their relationship ever since. While Stefani grew up in California, she’s embracing Oklahoma life with her country husband. And Stefani’s past New Year’s resolution had to do with life in the sticks. While she accomplished her resolution, Shelton has a long way to go with his.

Gwen Stefani’s 2022 New Year’s resolution was all about gardening

The Voice Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani never expected to love Oklahoma as much as she does. The city lover didn’t grow up in the Southwest, but she’s fully embraced ranch life with her husband, Blake Shelton. She and her three boys have plenty of room to roam, and she’s taken up gardening as a hobby. In 2022, Stefani said her New Year’s resolution was to learn how to plant a garden successfully, as she failed in the past.

“I think my resolution’s gonna be to make sure that I educate myself more on gardening because that’s my new hobby with Blake,” she told E! News. “And we had a failed gardening year this year. I mean, we had a lot of things against us. There was a drought, so that happened. But, we are gonna get smarter and we’re gonna have some success next year.”

Stefani learned how to have a green thumb. In 2023, the Oklahoma estate was covered in Zinnias and Dahlias. She posted a clip to Instagram in July 2023 showing all the beautiful flowers she had growing around the ranch.

Blake Shelton didn’t accomplish his 2022 New Year’s resolution

While Gwen Stefani attained her New Year’s resolution goals, Blake Shelton still has to work on his. In 2022, he told Fox News that his resolution had to do with alcohol.

“My New Year’s resolution is, I’m gonna have one less drink a day, one,” Shelton said. However, his tune changed when the interviewer spoke about his competition reality TV series, Barmageddon. Barmageddon brings celebrities together to compete in drunken bar games.

“You know, I just made my New Year’s resolution to have one less drink a day, and then you bring up Barmageddon, and then I realize I gotta have two more drinks a day because Barmageddon has been a fun thing,” Shelton added. “The show’s getting these big ratings, they tell me. So, I’m excited about that, and that calls for a drink. … I’m talking about Barmageddon, I gotta have two more.”

When Entertainment Tonight asked Shelton about his 2023 New Year’s resolution, he said he didn’t cut down on alcohol in 2022. “I haven’t managed to stop drinking yet,” he said in December 2023. “That’s been, you know, even cutting back has been hard. I mean, it’s a resolution, though. And I’ll say it again right now — that’s my New Year’s resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let’s just say I said it.”

The couple won’t ring in 2024 together

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton would love to spend New Year’s Eve together, they have separate plans. Shelton will perform at Nashville’s New Year’s Eve “Big Bash” alongside other huge names in the industry. As for Stefani, she’ll be working in Las Vegas for the holiday. Given their industry, Shelton and Stefani are used to working on New Year’s Eve.

Once New Year’s Eve ends, The Voice couple will likely have some downtime heading into the rest of 2024.

