Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have Expanded Their Family In the Most Adorable Way

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have officially expanded their family. In an adorable post on social media, Stefani showed off six new additions to their Oklahoma ranch, including a litter of kittens nursing from their mother.

Stefani and Shelton are known for their love of animals, and their followers couldn’t get enough of the sweet video.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton show off the latest addition to their family

Stefani and Shelton have expanded their family with the arrival of six new kittens. The No Doubt singer shared the exciting news with her followers on social media in the most adorable way possible.

Taking to Instagram, Stefani treated fans with a heartwarming video of the tiny kittens nursing from the mother. The clip made it clear that the couple’s love of animals knows no bounds, and fans couldn’t be happier about it.

“Our cat had 6 sweet kittens this morning, and we were all there to watch – it was such an incredible experience!! They r sooo cute,” Stefani wrote in the post.

In the video, Stefani and Shelton’s six new kittens are shown playing and cuddling with each other. The adorable furballs could not stop crawling on top of one another and engaging in playful antics.

For the most part, fans loved the video. Not only were people happy to see the newest additions to the farm family, but they also enjoyed getting a behind-the-scenes look at Stefani’s life.

Fans react to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s new kittens

Stefani’s cat may have given birth to six adorable kittens, but their dog Betty didn’t seem too thrilled about it. In the clip, Betty looked less than enthusiastic about the new additions.

Stefani and Shelton currently share a ranch in Oklahoma, so they certainly have plenty of room for the kittens and Betty.

Luckily, Stefani’s fans had a much different reaction to the super cute video. In fact, most of her followers were quick to show their love and congratulate the couple on their new litter.

“Gwen and Blake are Grandparents,” one person commented.

Other followers were curious to discover how Shelton reacted to the news. One person even suggested that they should name one of the kittens after the country crooner, especially if he wasn’t on board.

Although most fans loved the video, there were some naysayers who spoke out against Stefani.

‘The Voice’ stars’ announcement makes them have to deal with a few haters on social media

Stefani and Shelton’s post featuring their new kittens drew a lot of attention from fans, but it also caught the eye of critics. Some users criticized the couple for not spaying their pets, urging them to consider the importance of controlling the animal population.

One fan even pointed out how animal shelters are packed around the country with cats and dogs that need homes. But as it turns out, Stefani and Shelton have a very good reason for having kittens.

As other followers pointed out, the couple had adopted a calico cat that was already pregnant. So not only were they doing their part in giving a home to an animal in need, but they also took on the extra responsibility of caring for a litter.

“Thanks for rescuing this kitty when she was so close to having kittens, one person commented, while another added, “You guys rock!”

Fans can catch Shelton’s last few episodes of The Voice Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.