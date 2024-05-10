Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child, and Justin's mom is ecstatic. Here's what she posted that sparked rumors of twins.

Justin and Hailey Bieber announced they’re expecting their first child, and fans of the happy couple can’t wait to learn more. Justin and Hailey have been vocal about wanting to start their own family. However, now that Hailey is pregnant, rumors are swirling that she might have twins thanks to Justin’s mother’s comment. Here’s what Justin’s mom said and what she clarified about the pregnancy.

Are Justin and Hailey Bieber expecting twins? Justin’s mom clarified

Justin and Hailey Bieber are parents-to-be, and they couldn’t be more excited to welcome a child into the world. The couple has had their ups and downs, first meeting in 2009 and sparking dating rumors in 2014. In 2016, the couple acknowledged their relationship to the public, but they split that same year. Thankfully, they found their way back to each other in 2018, getting engaged in July. The happy couple tied the knot in New York City just a few months after their engagement.

Now, Justin and Hailey are gearing up to be parents. Justin posted a video clip and photos to Instagram of him and Hailey renewing their vows. Hailey wore a white form-fitting gown that showed off her baby bump, while Justin opted for a casual look.

Pattie Mallette, Justin’s mom, is over the moon with the news. But she caused confusion with comments he left online. Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, reposted the maternity photoshoot on social media. Mallette commented, “Congratulations, Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!”

Fans were suspicious of Mallette’s use of the plural word “grandbabies.” She clarified what she meant in the post.

“No not twins lol I wish,” she wrote, according to Page Six. “I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now.”

The happy couple looked forward to becoming parents

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sources shared that Hailey Bieber is already six months into her pregnancy, meaning Baby Bieber should arrive by the end of summer 2024. Before she became pregnant, she discussed how she was looking forward to starting a family one day, but she didn’t want to rush after marriage.

“I love kids, and I can’t wait to have my own,” she told Vogue Arabia. “I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon.”

Justin Bieber has also been open about wanting children. He discussed starting a family on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020.

“I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” Justin said. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few.”

Ellen DeGeneres asked Justin what they were waiting for. “There’s not really an issue,” he said. “But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think … she’s just not ready yet. And that’s OK.”

Hailey Bieber said Justin Bieber was the first man she ‘ever had real feelings for’

Hailey Bieber wanted to wait to have children, but she knew she and Justin Bieber had time, as she believed they were meant to love each other forever. She discusses her relationship with Justin in the docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons.

“I remember calling my parents when we decided to get married, and I said, ‘This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea,’” Hailey recalled.

Thankfully, Hailey’s family knew that Justin was the right man for her. They encouraged her to follow her heart.

“He was the first person I ever had real feelings for,” she added. “When things kind of went south for a little bit and we went our separate ways, I just knew that no matter what the outcome was going to be, he was going to be somebody that I loved for the rest of my life. No matter what, he was always going to hold a special place in my heart.”

