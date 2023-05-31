Hallmark Channel’s June 2023 Movie Schedule Is All About Weddings

Summer wedding season is in full swing at Hallmark Channel. The network’s June 2023 schedule includes four new movie premieres, all of which are a celebration of love. Plus, an Aurora Teagarden reboot debuts on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Hallmark Channel’s new movie schedule for June 2023

Four brand-new movies will premiere on Hallmark Channel this June.

Wedding Season airs June 3. Journalist Trish Peterson (Stephanie Bennett) is on serious bridesmaid duty this wedding season, as three of her close friends prepare to walk down the aisle. Her wedding duties throw her into the path of photographer Ryan (Casey Deidrick), whom she’s known since high school. As Trish pens an article about how weddings can affect friendships, she learns lessons from three different couples. Meanwhile, Trish and Ryan’s old feelings for each other start to return, forcing them to take a hard look at their priorities and realize that true love is worth fighting for.

Love’s Greek to Me airs June 10. Ilana (Chicago Med’s Torrey DeVitto) and her Greek boyfriend Mike (Giannis Tsimitselis) have traveled to Santorini for his sister Alex’s (Katerina Konstas) wedding. When Mike surprises Ilana by proposing, and she must deal with his well-meaning and overly enthusiastic mother Athena (Marina Sirtis).

The Wedding Contract airs June 17. Rebecca (Becca Tobin) and Adam (Jake Epstein) just got engaged. But they’re beginning to feel like they might not share the same ideas about what their life together will look like. Rebecca values home, family, and her connection to her synagogue. Meanwhile, Adam’s like is all about work. He’s also not as connected to or as familiar with Jewish tradition as Rebecca. As their wedding day nears, Rebecca starts to wonder if Adam might not have time for their wedding or their marriage. But with some help from their mothers, the couple realizes their priority is focusing on love.

Make Me a Match airs June 24. Vivi (Eva Bourne) is an optimistic woman who’s been unlucky in love. While working at a data-driven dating app, she discovers that couples who are matched through the app have a low success rate. Vivi hires Indian matchmaker Raina (Rekha Sharma) to help improve their numbers. Raina offers to help Vivi find love, which leads Vivi to Raina’s spontaneous son, Bhumesh (Rushi Kota). She starts to question whether a person can control whether they find love or if it’s something that happens on its own.

All movies air at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries also has new movies in June 2023

Sleuthers also have new movies to look forward to this June.

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango airs June 2. Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp star in this new mystery movie, filmed on location in Malta. Constance Bailey (Chabert) is a smart, no-nonsense detective. But her inability to work with a partner is holding her back in her career. When the CEO of a ballroom dance company is murdered, Detective Bailey goes undercover to investigate during the company’s high-stakes ballroom competition. But Constance can’t dance, so she pairs up with dancer and actor Sebastian Moore (Kemp), who has some solid crime-solving instincts of his own.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New airs June 9. Skyler Samuels plays a young Aurora Teagarden in this reboot of Hallmark’s popular mystery series. After college, Aurora is back living at home with her mom, Aida (Marilu Henner), and working as a waitress while she pursues a graduate degree. When her friend Sally’s (Kaylya Heller) fiancé disappears just before the wedding, Aurora and her friend Arthur (Evan Roderick), a police officer, help search for him.

All movies air at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

