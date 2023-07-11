Hallmark Channel is taking to the high seas. The feel-good network’s first-ever Christmas cruise will set sail next year. The five-day trip will include wine tastings, holiday activities, movie screenings, and photo opportunities with fan-favorite Hallmark actors.

Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise set for November 2024

Hallmark’s inaugural holiday cruise is set for November 5-9, 2024. The Norweigan Gem will depart from Miami, with two full days at sea and one day in port in Nassau, Bahamas.

While the cruise is still over a year away, Hallmarkies can lock in their spot now. Pre-sale signups opened on July 11 and will end on July 19. During this period, would-be cruisers can register for a booking appointment that will give them a chance to reserve their cabin during the pre-sale period.

The signup deadline for the first round of presales is July 16, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET, and the first round of pre-sale booking times begins July 18, 2023. The final pre-sale sign-up deadline is July 19, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET, with pre-sale booking times running through July 21, 2023.

General public sales open on July 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. ET. Prices start at $800 per person. Hallmark created the cruise in partnership with Sixthman, specialists in immersive festivals at sea.

Hallmark’s holiday cruise will feature a new movie premiere and photo ops with actors

The Norwegian Gem | Hallmark Media

With the cruise still months away, Hallmark hasn’t yet revealed the full schedule of events. Nor do we know who exactly will be in attendance. However, we do know the trip will include the exclusive premiere of a new Countdown to Christmas movie, as well as activities, photo ops, and behind-the-scenes panels with Hallmark Channel actors.

Other activities include a “Light the Night” sail away ceremony and tree lighting, Christmas cookie decorating, Christmas Carol-oke, an ugly sweater contest, and Hallmark Channel wine tastings.

“We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way,” Hallmark Media’s vice president of consumer products, Natalie Vandergast, said in a statement. “We are delighted to count down to Christmas 2024 aboard an adventure that will allow our stars and enthusiastic fanbase alike to create everlasting memories together at sea.”

For full details about the Hallmark cruise and booking information, visit https://www.hallmarkchannelcruise.com.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.