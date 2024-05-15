Hallmark is bringing the magical world of its Christmas movies to life this year in Kansas City.

Have you ever wished you could step inside a Hallmark Christmas movie? Now, you have the chance.

Hallmark is bringing the world of its holiday movies to life in the first-ever Hallmark Christmas Experience. The month-long event in Kansas City will recreate a Hallmark movie town square, complete with a market, skating rink, and more. Plus, attendees will get the chance to see some of their favorite Hallmark Channel stars, including Jonathan Bennett and Lacey Chabert, in person.

What is the Hallmark Christmas Experience?

The Hallmark Christmas Experience is an immersive experience designed by Hallmark’s creative team. It will “bring all the charm of a Hallmark movie town square to life, inviting guests to be merry, make memories, and find magic together.”

The festive event will take place at Kansas City’s Crown Center starting November 29. It continues every weekend through December 23. And the best thing? The Christmas experience is free and open to the public.

Visitors will be able to shop at a Christmas market stocked with exclusive Hallmark products and one-of-a-kind gifts. There will also be festive food and drink, ice-skating, and a nightly Christmas tree lighting ceremony for one of the tallest Christmas trees in the world. The event will also feature card-sending and gift wrap stations, a Crayola community mural, and interactive light walks and photo ops.

Which Hallmark stars will be at the Christmas Experience?

The Hallmark Christmas Experience will also feature exclusive ticketed activities, including events and photo opportunities with Hallmark actors. Who will be in attendance? Here’s what we know about each weekend’s lineup.

November 28-December 1: Jonathan Bennett, Wes Brown, Cindy Busby, Erin Cahill, Warren Christie, Tyler Hynes, Kristoffer Polaha, Jessy Schram, and Ashley Williams

December 6-8: Benjamin Ayres, B.J. Britt, John Brotherton, Paul Campbell, Lacey Chabert, Taylor Cole, Nikki DeLoach, Heather Hemmens, Ginna Claire Mason, Kimberley Sustad, and Andrew Walker

December 13-15: Pascale Hutton, Erin Krakow, Viv Leacock, Chyler Leigh, Crystal Lowe, Andie MacDowell, Kevin McGarry, Chris McNally, Brendan Penny, and Kavan Smith

December 20-23: Rachel Boston, Brooke D’Orsay, Brennan Elliot, Aimee Garcia, Niall Matter, Barbara Niven, and Victor Webster

How to get tickets for the Hallmark Christmas Experience

The Hallmark Christmas Experience is free, but you’ll need a ticket for certain activities. That includes conversations with Hallmark stars where they take you behind-the-scenes of your favotie movies and shows and the “Reindeer Games,” where fan-favorite actors will compete in holiday-themed challenges. Photo ops with actors, workshops with Hallmark artists, and access to a Hallmark movie-thon also require a ticket.

Ticket packages range in price from $259 to $699. They go on sale on Thursday, May 16 at 10 a.m. CST. For more information, check out ExperienceHallmarkChristmas.com.

A limited quantity of individual tickets ranging from $5 to $99 will go on sale in summer 2024.

