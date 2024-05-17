'Happy Gilmore' is getting a sequel from Netflix. But the original Adam Sandler comedy won't be on the streaming service much longer.

Happy Gilmore and Netflix are ready to hit the links together for a sequel. But Adam Sandler’s original comedy is on the back nine when it comes to streaming.

Sandler is ready to resurrect the character that helped him become a comedy icon. It will be another installment in the actor’s lucrative deal with Netflix, significantly adding to Sandler’s net worth. However, time is limited to catch up with Happy Gilmore on Netflix.

Carl Weathers and Adam Sandler in ‘Happy Gilmore’ | Universal/Getty

‘Happy Gilmore’ leaves Netflix on May 31

Happy Gilmore‘s round on Netflix officially ends on May 31. The 1996 comedy joins a list of fan-favorite titles leaving the streamer at the end of the month, including the Hunger Games series and Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper.

Happy Gilmore earned mixed reviews when it hit theaters but managed to pull in a respectable box-office return. But it’s been over the past two decades where the film has earned cult-classic status. Sandler’s signature rage as Happy, Carl Weathers’ surprise comedy chops as Chubb, Bob Barker’s cameo, and Michael McDonald’s performance as the villain Shooter McGavin has left audiences laughing for years. It’s no surprise Netflix kept Happy Gilmore in its library for so long.

Netflix announced ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

As far back as 2022, Adam Sandler teased a sequel to Happy Gilmore. He hinted that a new movie would see Gilmore involved in a senior tour.

Then, Michael McDonald revealed Sandler showed him a draft of Happy Gilmore 2 in March 2024. Netflix wasted little time, confirming the movie during an upfront presentation on May 15, 2024.

Netflix didn’t release any other details about the plot or cast. But based on McDonald’s comments, there seems to be a part to play for Shooter McGavin.

Julie Bowen, who co-starred as Happy’s love interest, Virginia Venit, is also likely to return. She teamed up with Sandler for his 2020 Netflix film Hubie Halloween.

Chubbs actor Carl Weathers died on Feb. 1, 2024.