Harry and Meghan’s ‘Near Catastrophic Car Chase’ in New York Prompts ‘Bigger Question’ From Historian

A trip to New York for a May 16 awards ceremony took a turn when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase.” In the wake of the incident, also involving the Duchess of Sussex’s mother, Doria Ragland, a historian says it presents a “bigger question” regarding “control.”

Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson announced the ‘near catastrophic car chase’ in a May 17 statement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a May 17 statement. Harry and Meghan, along with Meghan’s mom, were subjected to a “relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours” by a “ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.” It began after the three left Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Theatre. Earlier in the evening, Meghan accepted a 2023 Women of Vision Award from the Ms. Foundation.

The “near catastrophic car chase” caused “multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the spokesperson said. “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

The “car chase” also included a stop at the New York Police Department’s 19th precinct. After 15 minutes inside, the trio set off in a yellow New York cab in an unsuccessful effort to lose the photographers.

They returned to the precinct where Harry, Meghan, and Ragland traveled, once again, in their security team’s SUV.

A “source” close to the couple said the incident left Harry, Meghan, and Ragland “understandably shaken but thankful everyone’s safe,” (via Twitter).

Historian says the New York ‘car chase’ presents ‘question’ of ‘control’ for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Mega/GC Images

Speaking to Newsweek, historian Tessa Dunlop noted the “bigger question” of “control” to be asked following the incident.

“That doesn’t surprise me. It’s a dirty game. It’s about money and clicks equal money,” Dunlop said regarding photo and video footage of the incident that briefly appeared on the Daily Mail and TMZ’s respective websites. The Elizabeth & Philip author continued, describing it as “whack-a-mole Harry.”

“You can try fighting it,” she said. “But either you’re going to have to wear a baseball cap and become a plumber. Or recognize that with your riches and fame comes a level of danger that most of us don’t have. It’s not right but I wonder whether it’s unavoidable.”

“Any car chase is going to be too long and is going to be a trigger for Harry, who’s defined his whole life around his mother’s [Princess Diana] accident. It probably felt like a lifetime.”

“There’s a bigger question,” Dunlop continued. “If you are a mega-celebrity—and they are far greater than the sum of their parts, those two. It’s a juggernaut. They almost undercut the coronation and Meghan didn’t even turn up. If you are a celebrity of that level, Harry can control how he tells the story but he can’t control what people’s interests are.”

No one in the royal family is said to have reached out to Harry following the New York ‘car chase’

In the aftermath of the “near catastrophic car crash,” Harry didn’t hear from his family, according to a royal expert.

“Spokespersons for both King Charles and Queen Camilla, and Prince William and Princess Kate [Middleton] have declined to comment,” Scobie tweeted. “I understand that no member of the Royal Family has reached out to the Sussexes since today’s news broke four hours ago.”

Meanwhile, York City Mayor Eric Adams, the NYPD, and Harry and Meghan’s cab driver have commented publicly.