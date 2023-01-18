‘Harry Potter’: Daniel Radcliffe Once Might’ve Worried if His 2 Co-Stars Outgrew Him Too Quickly

Daniel Radcliffe spent his years growing up alongside his Harry Potter castmates Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the wizard franchise.

Although they were all relatively the same size as kids, Watson and Grint both grew taller than Radcliffe overtime. And this might’ve concerned the actor if it wasn’t for one condition.

How tall are the ‘Harry Potter’ actors now?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint | Jim Spellman/WireImage

Fans have seen the Harry Potter cast experience a bit of a growth spurt over the years. Celeb Heights considers Grint the tallest out of the trio. Based on the opinions of a few of the site’s members, they believe Grint is 5 feet, -7 inches. The site also claims that Grint once stated himself to be 5 feet, -8 inches in an interview. Still, that wouldn’t be too far off from his listed stature on the website.

Celeb Heights asserts that Watson might be 5 feet,-4 inches and some change. Whereas Radcliffe has consistency claimed to be 5 feet, -5 inches in most interviews.

“I don’t know what a typical male lead is. People just say, ‘You’re not a typical male lead.’ I think it’s just because I’m like, 5 feet, -5 inches. I think that is literally it. I’m shorter than the average male lead. But that’s not really true. Dustin Hoffman is tiny. Tom Cruise is little. There’s loads of people who are sort of short with big heads, who … work on camera,” Radcliffe once said in an interview with Vox.

Some members of Celeb Heights agree that he’s his claimed height. Although the majority agree that a height of 5 feet, -4 inches could also be accurate for Radcliffe. Although not a huge difference between himself and Watson, the website argues that Watson edges out Radcliffe by a hair.

Daniel Radcliffe would’ve worried about Emma Watson and Rupert Grint being taller than him if not for camera tricks

Radcliffe admitted there was a time he was self-conscious about his height. When it came to Harry Potter, the titular character was described as slightly above average height in the books. In a 2010 interview Radcliffe did with MTV News, the publication inquired about Radcliffe’s feelings towards his stature in comparison to his character’s.

He confided that, at first, he wasn’t too worried about his height or his castmates being taller than him. But only on certain conditions.

“I didn’t get particularly worried because as long as Emma [Watson] and Rupert [Grint] weren’t shooting up too quickly either, I’d look [fine],” Radcliffe said. “We’d all look relatively [the same height]. It was all going to be OK.”

But internally, The Lost City star felt differently.

“I was worried on a personal level because I wanted to be slightly taller than I am, ideally,” he explained. “But I’ve now accepted it. Basically, I’ve came to the conclusion a while ago that you can either be really bitter about it or you can make loads of funny jokes.”

Radcliffe gave an example of a joke he often used when people thought he seemed shorter in person.

“When I meet people now and they all say, ‘God you’re so much shorter than I expected!’ I always say, ‘No! I’m actually slightly further away than you think,'” he said. “Which confuses them.”

Daniel Radcliffe doesn’t believe his height limits his career

Radcliffe was confident that his stature wouldn’t be a detriment to his acting career. In an interview with Playboy (via USA Today), Radcliffe once again mentioned Hoffman and Cruise as two shorter actors who succeeded in Hollywood. To Radcliffe, they were proof his height wouldn’t matter in the grand scheme.

“I could play a soldier. The minimum height for a marine is five feet, and I’m well above that,” he said. “If you’re asking, ‘Can you play a really f***ing tall person?’ No, obviously not. Can I play a black guy? For similar reasons, no. I couldn’t play something I wouldn’t take myself seriously in. I wouldn’t be able to take myself seriously as the quarterback in a football movie, which is my one legitimate gripe. I would love to be in a football movie. The only part I would get is the general manager.”