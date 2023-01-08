Harvey Guillén was ‘Honored’ Just to Audition for ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has only been in theaters for a few weeks, but the film is already resonating with viewers in a big way. As one of those movies that are designed to appeal to children as well as adults, the animated flick is a fairytale epic for a new generation of Shrek fans.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish also features a truly impressive voice cast, including Antonio Banderas as the sassy, heroic cat – and Harvey Guillén as Perrito, a therapy dog who becomes a big part of Puss in Boots’ adventure. In a recent interview, Guillén opened up about how “honored” he was to get a chance to audition for the film, revealing that he thinks the animated movie is truly “fantastic.”

Harvey Guillén opened up about the audition process for ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’

Guillén was intrigued by the premise of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish from the first. The veteran actor told Collider that he was asked to audition for the role of Perrito before he was cast and that he was happy to do so.

“I was like, “You want me to audition? It would be an honor,'” he said. “The audition alone, I thought, I’m not going to get it. You hope for the best, but you just do your best work and put it forward, but never have this entitlement of, ‘It’s mine.'”

After he found out that he got the role, Guillén said that he was thrilled. He was even happier when he saw the finished product, telling Collider, “I think it’s fantastic … I know what Puss looks like, and I know what Kitty Softpaws looks like, but to put them all together in this world, and the adventure they go on, just the smallest detail of twinkling blue lights and the dark forest that just are mesmerizing.”

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ features a star-studded cast

Guillén is far from the only talented actor lending his voice to the film. Banderas brings Puss in Boots to life, while Salma Hayek voices Kitty Softpaws, his loyal friend and accomplice. The two actors last portrayed the characters in the 2011 film Puss in Boots, which was a spinoff of the popular Shrek films.

New to the cast is Florence Pugh as Goldilocks, Olivia Colman as Mama Bear, Ray Winstone as Papa Bear, and John Mulaney as “Big” Jack Horner.

Banderas has long been associated with the character of Puss in Boots. Even though he has enjoyed a long and successful career in the entertainment industry, many fans know and love him for his work bringing the cartoon character to life.

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ is earning praise from many critics

Even though the franchise has been around for more than a dozen years, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has managed to surprise critics with how witty and full of life the character is. On the review site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 96% consensus from critics and a 93% audience score.

One critic wrote, “It’s funny as hell, and the performances were great across the board.” Another praised the movie as “energetic,” noting that it is “bolstered by a surprising amount of heart and clever writing. What a fantastic way to end 2022 in film.”

Critics universally praised the animation and acting, while others voiced appreciation for the underlying messaging of the story. Ultimately, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish proves that good storytelling truly is timeless.