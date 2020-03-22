Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Tests Positive for Coronavirus In Prison

Convicted movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is just weeks into his 23-year prison sentence. According to multiple media reports, the 68-year-old has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus while in prison.

Harvey Weinstein | Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

Why is Harvey Weinstein in prison?

At one time, Harvey Weinstein was a Hollywood bigshot with the power to make or break a star’s career. But now, the disgraced movie mogul is behind bars for using his position to sexually assault women.

Numerous women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against the film producer in 2017. In May 2018, he was arrested on charges of “rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women.”

Harvey Weinstein | Scott Heins/Getty Images

During his 2020 trial in New York City, six women testified against Weinstein in court. The producer maintained his innocence throughout and claimed all the sexual relationships he had with the women were consensual.

After trial, Weinstein was found guilty of rape and criminal sexual acts. And in March 2020, the then 67-year-old was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Harvey Weinstein was already in and out of the hospital

On March 4, while Weinstein was awaiting sentencing, he underwent a heart procedure in which doctors inserted a stent into a blocked artery. After the surgery, the film producer was sent back to Rikers Island. But just hours after his March 11 sentencing, Weinstein complained of chest pains and was sent to Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital.

Harvey Weinstein | Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“Mr. Weinstein is being taken to Bellevue Hospital Ward to treat him for his ongoing heart problems and chest pains,” a spokesperson for Weinstein told Deadline at the time. “We are incredibly appreciative of the level of care and attention the NYC Dept. of Corrections is showing regarding Mr. Weinstein’s medical condition and we are hopeful he will be held overnight for observation given his recent heart procedure less than a week ago and his ongoing medical issues.”

A week later, Weinstein was transferred back to Rikers Island. “Weinstein went back to Rikers yesterday,” his spokesperson said on March 17. “He was deemed OK to travel and his physical state was better than when he first got to Bellevue.”

He tested positive for coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein | Spencer Platt/Getty Images

As first reported by The Niagara Gazette, Weinstein was transferred from Rikers Island to Wende Correctional Facility this week, and that is where he tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The report states that “officials connected to the state prison system” revealed Weinstein’s diagnosis. But due to privacy rules, the New York State Department of Corrections can’t make an official statement about his health.

Where and how Weinstein contracted the virus remains unclear. And as of March 22, his spokesperson told Deadline that they had “not heard anything” about his diagnosis yet.