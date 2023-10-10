Actor Hayden Panettiere has opened up about if she is able to keep in contact with her daughter now who has been living in Ukraine for years.

Millions of people around the globe watched in horror when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. And it was even more devastating for those watching who have family living near the front lines. Following the invasion, many weren’t able to get in touch with their loved ones right away. And now, with the war still raging, some are wondering if they can keep in contact with their relatives at all these days.

Here’s what actor Hayden Panettiere has said about if she is able to keep in touch with her daughter Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, who has been living in Ukraine with her father for several years.

Who is the father of Hayden Panettiere’s daughter?

Panettiere and Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko began dating in 2009. They got engaged in 2013 and welcomed their daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, the following year.

In 2015, Panettiere checked herself into a treatment center to help treat her postpartum depression. The Scream 6 star later opened up about her decision saying: “The postpartum depression I have been experiencing has impacted every aspect of my life. Rather than stay stuck due to unhealthy coping mechanisms I have chosen to take time to reflect holistically on my health and life.”

The Nashville actor previously talked about that “dark” time in her life telling People: “The biggest message that I’ve been trying to promote for women is that it’s OK to ask for help. You feel mommy guilt — it’s for real. It’s like being in a tunnel. You can’t even remember when you felt good. You try and think back to when you felt good, when you felt positive, when you felt happy, and you can’t. All you see is this enveloping darkness.”

After an on-and-off relationship for nine years, Panettiere and Klitschko called it quits in 2018.

“Kaya is primarily with her dad and his family in Europe and Florida,” a source said at the time per E! News. “Hayden and Wladimir are on great terms and friendly. They are a big part of each other’s lives and will continue to be.”

Has Hayden Panettiere been able to stay in contact with Kaya Evdokia Klitschko?

Eventually Panettiere handed over custody to her ex-fiance and he moved back to Ukraine with their daughter.

When the war broke out in February 2022, the Heros alum assured fans that Kaya was “safe.”

Panettiere later revealed that Kaya and her father left Ukraine due to the country’s war with Russia, and she has been able to see her daughter and spend quality time with her.

“She has a beautiful life,” Panettiere gushed. “She’s just an amazing child. She’s smart, and she’s funny and for whatever reason, she still loves me.”