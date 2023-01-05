Heather’s Black Eye Annoys Many ‘RHOSLC’ Fans, Who Started Theorizing How She Got It

How Heather Gay got her black eye remains a mystery to fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. With only one episode left in season 3 of the Bravo series, many don’t think they’ll get answers about the black eye. So, fans have taken matters into their own hands and started coming up with theories about how the injury happened. Here are a few hilarious fan theories about Heather’s black eye, plus why some fans are annoyed with the RHOSLC Season 3 plot line.

Heather Gay with a black eye | Bravo

How did Heather get a black eye? We might not know until ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’

After finding out Whitney Rose put her on a “friendship break,” Heather turned up in San Diego. The night ended with her and Jen Shah going topless poolside and, ultimately, Heather gaining a black eye. How she got that black eye is unclear, but one thing is for sure — Heather “doesn’t want to talk about it.”

“I just hope it goes away,” Heather said in the “Unfashionable Behavior” episode of the Bravo series, which is painting Jen as the culprit for the injury. “I just don’t want to talk about it.”

There’s very little time for Heather to come clean about her black eye in season 3 of RHOSLC. However, some fans think Heather will reveal the truth in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

“I don’t recall how I got the black eye,” Heather says in the trailer for the spinoff. “I don’t believe it,” The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett replies. “No one believes it!” says another voice. A release date for Ultimate Girls Trip has not been announced at publication.

Heather’s black eye on ‘RHOSLC’ is ‘the worst plot line’

Many fans are annoyed with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for leaning so heavily on Heather’s black eye as a season 3 plot. “If we never find out how Heather Gay got her black eye on #RHOSLC, I will never watch this Salt Lake franchise again,” Daily Mail columnist Meghan McCain tweeted. “This is the worst plot line and if she got it by falling on that plant but did this for faux drama it’s sublimely stupid.”

Just going to leave this here – if we never find out how Heather Gay got her black eye on #RHOSLC, I will never watch this Salt Lake franchise again.



This is the worst plot line and if she got it by falling on that plant but did this for faux drama it’s sublimely stupid. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 27, 2022

Many fans on Twitter agree the black eye exists solely to keep Heather top of mind this season, a point of contention for them. Some say they “don’t want to hear about Heather’s black eye ever again.”

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ fans speculate about the cause of Heather Gay’s black eye

Some RHOSLC fans think Heather’s black eye could have resulted from bad Botox. “This is s2 and you can see the covered black [and] blue mark on the corn of Heather’s eye,” tweeted one fan account. “Seems like this whole storyline she’s trying in s3 is really just bad Botox or fillers.”

“Heather got her black eye [because] her house was broken into and she confronted the burglar and then she had to go have eye surgery and then her son had to go over and help and then her son, he rolled his car 5 times on the way home,” reads another tweet mocking the story Erika Jayne told about Tom Girardi on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Did Heather drunkenly fall and accidentally give herself the black eye or did something more sinister happen? The world may never know.

Watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 finale next Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.