Here’s Why We Might Be Seeing More of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Kids

When the royal family steps out together, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children are the centers of attention. And according to one royal expert, we might see more of the kids as they get older.

Royal expert explains why we may start to see more of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton are proud parents of three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. With King Charles III’s ascension in 2022, Prince George is now second in line to the throne. His siblings follow as third and fourth.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are known for their hands-on parenting style and for trying to provide their children with as normal a childhood as possible. They are often seen taking the kids to parks, museums, and other public places. They have also been spotted on family vacations.

But according to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, the couple knows they need to begin preparing the kids as the next generation of the royal family. And after seeing George, Charlotte, and Louis attending important events in the last year, she believes people will continue to see more of them as William and Kate prepare them for their roles in the monarchy.

“William and Kate are handling it very well,” Smith said on The Royal Report podcast. “They’re trying to create as normal an environment for their three children as is possible within the construct of the royal family. They clearly have a very warm family. They clearly are very involved in the lives of their children. They seem to be carrying everything out in a sensible and well-considered way.”

“[But] they know that George is next in line, after his father,” she added. “And they’re beginning to expose him to public events, and also his sister, who’s right behind him, and Louis — they will be part of the coronation. They were part of the trooping of color — they were at the big jubilee celebration. So they’re exposing them in limited ways to their public duties.”

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be a part of King Charles III’s coronation celebration

Prince William and Kate’s children attended several state events through 2022 and 2023. The three accompanied their parents at a Christmas service at Westminster Abbey, as well as the annual Trooping of Colors. They also attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

According to The Times, the Wales children will also play a part in King Charles III’s coronation ceremony. The event will reportedly include a procession from Westminster Abbey that will feature Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The children are then expected to join Prince William and Kate in a carriage behind the King and Queen Consort’s coach.

Prince William and Kate Middleton must follow royal parenting rules

While the royal family has a reputation for being glamorous, they also have a set of parenting rules that they must follow. According to Reader’s Digest, royal children are not allowed to have social media accounts. A nanny or a family member also must always accompany them in public. They also have to learn multiple languages, and they must attend the top schools in England.

Boys are expected to wear shorts until they are around 8 years old. And girls must wear classic British-style clothing, including Peter Pan collars, cardigans, and proper dresses.

The children must also learn royal protocols and duties. They must learn when to curtsy and bow and how to address other family members. So far, it looks like William and Kate are following the parenting rules as closely as possible. And with George, Charlotte, and Louis’s increased exposure to royal protocols and events, they’re continuing to fulfill their duties as royal parents.