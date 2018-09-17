If you’re like us and want to know everything there is to know about the royal family, look no further than their zodiac signs. Astrology can reveal a lot about a person, so it’s interesting to see how the description of each sign aligns with our favorite royals. From Queen Elizabeth II to Meghan Markle, here’s the zodiac sign of each royal family member.

Queen Elizabeth II: Taurus

Queen Elizabeth II may celebrate two birthdays, but she’s a Taurus through-and-through. Her actual birthday is on Apr. 21, 1926. However, her public birthday celebrations take place in June each year during the annual Trooping the Color event. Being a Taurus means she’s dependable and practical, both of which have been proven in her duties as queen.

Prince Philip: Gemini

Thanks to his June 10, 1921 birthday, Prince Philip is a certified Gemini. This zodiac sign is known to be quick-witted — which is exactly how we’d describe Philip. He’s said some truly shocking things over the years, but often times, they’re witty and hilarious.

For example, when a young fashion designer visited Buckingham Palace in 2009, Philip wasn’t afraid to give his honest opinion. He told the man, “You really must try better with your beard.”

Prince Charles: Scorpio

We aren’t surprised to learn Prince Charles is a Scorpio. Born on Nov. 14, 1948, he was destined to be someone who would be reserved with his emotions. He was never exactly one to express many feelings about his romantic relationships — particularly regarding his first marriage to Princess Diana.

During their engagement interview, Diana claimed, “Of course [we’re in love].” Charles’ response? “Whatever ‘in love’ means.”

Princess Diana: Cancer

In comparison to Charles, Diana was one to always wear her heart on her sleeve. As a Cancer born on July 1, 1961, she never refrained from showing her true emotions. And she earned her “people’s princess” status thanks to her ability to be in touch with other people’s emotions, as well.

Her zodiac sign is also described as being intuitive, intelligent, and passionate. If we knew anything about Diana during her lifetime, these personality descriptions seem completely accurate.

Prince William: Cancer

Like his mother, Prince William is a Cancer sign. Whether or not it has to do with being born on June 21, 1982, we can definitely tell many of his traits were passed down from Diana. Some additional Cancer traits seem to describe William to a T, including extreme loyalty and a great sense of humor. William has got the loyalty thing down pat, having been proven in his relationship with Kate Middleton and role as a father.

And when it comes to his sense of humor, he’s made some hilarious comments over the years. For example, in 2014, Middleton got real about how they tease each other. While on their royal tour of Australia, Middleton was wearing a bright yellow Ilincic dress. She reportedly told an onlooker, “William said I look like a banana.”

Kate Middleton: Capricorn

The Duchess of Cambridge has clearly got her head on straight — which makes complete sense, considering she’s a Capricorn. She was born on Jan. 9, 1982, leading her to become the detail-oriented and hardworking royal she is today.

Horoscope.com describes Capricorns as “natural rule-followers.” Middleton seems like a natural at sticking to royal protocol, so we’d say her zodiac sign fits her perfectly.

Prince Harry: Virgo

Prince Harry differs from the rest of his family in that he doesn’t exactly fit the bill for his zodiac sign. Born on Sept. 15, 1984, he’s technically a Virgo. They’re known to be practical, analytical, and organized. Based off of his dating history alone throughout his younger years, he seems a bit less organized and more free-spirited than the sign’s traits would suggest.

They are also known to be loyal, kind, and hardworking, so Harry isn’t without at least some evidence of being a Virgo. His commitment and passion for the Invictus Games, along with his relationship with Meghan Markle, would prove just that.

Meghan Markle: Leo

While Harry might not exactly be a textbook Virgo, Markle does represent traditional aspects of her zodiac sign. As a Leo born on Aug. 4, 1981, there’s no doubt that she’s determined, passionate, and has a deep appreciation for life.

It might be a good thing that Harry isn’t your typical Virgo, because apparently, Virgos and Leos don’t usually mix well. According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, “Their relationship can be quite challenging because the passionate nature of Leo doesn’t give much space to Virgo to feel protected and secure about their choices.”

Harry and Markle have made it clear just how compatible they really are, so luckily, their signs don’t seem to be getting in the way.