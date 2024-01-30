Kate Middleton was recently hospitalized for two weeks, but the press didn't capture too many photos of her family or husband visiting here -- and there are good reasons why.

Kate Middleton recently spent about two weeks in the hospital in London after undergoing what the royal family described as “planned” abdominal surgery. The two weeks were mostly for recovery, and the Princess of Wales is doing the majority of her recovery at home now, likely not returning to royal duties until some time in April.

While Kate has plenty of people rallying around her, the public hardly caught a glimpse of anyone — from Prince William to her parents — visiting the princess. Here’s why.

Kate Middleton’s family likely snuck into the hospital

There was only one moment where William was caught on camera exiting the hospital, and that was at the start of Kate’s stay. The couple’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were never photographed visiting their mother, and neither were any members of Kate’s family. But experts have weighed in and said there could be two big reasons as to why nobody was ever seen visiting Kate: Either they snuck into the hospital, or they simply didn’t go. The latter instance is hard to believe, but it’s possible Kate’s parents and William were both tied up caring for the little ones.

“We haven’t seen [Kate’s parents], but we saw William on the first day and then we didn’t see him again,” Sarah Hewson, a royal editor, said recently on TalkTV, per Express. “Now, there are multiple entrances where they are able to slip in and out, but we do know Carole and Michael Middleton were on hand particularly to help out with the children where William is, perhaps, visiting his wife.” Hewson explained that Michael and Carole might have been tasked with taking care of the kids while William slipped in and out of the hospital. Still, Hewson stressed that the Middletons are “a tight-knit family.” It’s more than likely that the family just entered and exited in a way that the paparazzi wouldn’t have known when they were at the hospital.

Kate Middleton will need months of recovery time

The Princess of Wales won’t be returning to royal duties any time soon. While the details of her surgery are unknown, Kate will spend at least the next two months recovering at home in Windsor. During that time, William is also reportedly taking on fewer royal duties, leaving the Wales family essentially out of the spotlight for the time being.

William will likely still attend royal engagements during Kate’s recovery, though he will most likely be on more of a limited schedule. Kate and William do have at least one nanny to help with the kids, but William will certainly have to take over both parents’ duties in that area as well. There is no word on an official return date for the princess, but many have sent her well wishes.