Here’s Why the ‘Perfect Match’ Wine Glasses Might Look Familiar to Reality TV Fans

The alcohol was flowing on the newest Netflix reality show, Perfect Match, and the wine glasses used throughout filming might look familiar. Though something as small as glassware might not seem important, producers have to consider every detail when filming a show, and using opaque cups is a common occurrence in reality TV.

Bartise Bowden and Ines Tazi in ‘Perfect Match’ | Netflix

Francesca Farago regrets drinking so much on ‘Perfect Match’

There was plenty of alcohol available for the contestants competing on Netflix’s Perfect Match. The group stayed at a luxurious villa in Panama City and occasionally partied a little too hard. “I do kind of regret some nights that I did drink a little bit too much tequila,” contestant Francesca Farago revealed while speaking with Variety.

“There were moments of fill-in-the-blanks when you wake up, and you’re like, ‘Oh my god. What did I say? What did I do?’ There was a lot of drinking going on. It was unlimited alcohol, and I’m there to have a good time. So, I would say I regret consuming as much alcohol as I did because I’m not sure what I said — and I could have said something really mean and not meant it.”

Francesca Farago and Abbey Humphreys on ‘Perfect Match’ | Netflix

Here’s why the opaque wine glasses from ‘Perfect Match’ look familiar

Perfect Match brings together singles from dating shows such as The Circle, The Ultimatum, Love is Blind, and more for another chance to find love. Contestants spend time at a luxurious villa, competing in challenges or going on dates.

Throughout the series, the contestants drink out of opaque, white glasses. Shots of these glasses floating in the pool also crop up here in there. The glasses definitely stand out, and there’s likely a reason Perfect Match used something so distinctive.

In the past, other reality TV shows have used opaque glasses throughout filming. According to Distractify, fans have speculated that this is a filming technique used to make editing easier. Since viewers can’t see how full the glass is, they “can’t tell if a scene is edited a certain way or filmed multiple times to get it just right.”

She came ready. pic.twitter.com/3pDJYTNsyN — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) February 10, 2023

Chris Coelen says he likes the look of the cups from ‘Love is Blind’

Though reality TV fans have speculated that the opaque drinking glasses are used for editing purposes, Love is Blind and Perfect Match creator Chris Coelen did not confirm this while speaking about the former show with Variety in 2022.

“I don’t know. It’s something I like,” Coelen said when asked about the gold glasses used on Love is Blind. “When you turn on the show, you know it’s our show. It’s a very authentic, really true following of these people’s journeys, but I like the fact that we have this sort of connective tissue with that in a really light way, it’s fun.”

All episodes of Perfect Match are currently streaming on Netflix.