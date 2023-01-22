HGTV Star Christina Hall’s Family Dogs Have an Instagram Account, and It’s Unbearably Cute 

Christina Hall and her husband, Josh, have two adorable dogs. The HGTV star even made the family pets their own Instagram account, and it is unbelievably cute. Here’s what we know about Josh and Christina’s dogs and what fans think of the Instagram account.

Christina Hall | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

HGTV star Christina Hall and her husband, Josh, share 2 dogs

Josh and Christina Hall got married in September 2022 in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii. Before they met, the HGTV star and the former police officer each had one dog: Christina has a French Bulldog named Cash, while Josh has a larger dog named Stella.

Christina introduced fans to Cash as a puppy in 2017. Since she and her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, announced their separation in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in 2018, Christina got the French Bulldog amid their split.

The Christina on the Coast star previously owned another dog named Biggie. She rehomed the Rottweiler due to “behavioral issues” and for the safety of her children (per Us Weekly).

In a January 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Josh and Christina discussed their love for Stella. “He’s coming with his baby,” Christina said as Josh approached her with the white dog. “Stella!”

“She’s a big girl,” Josh said fondly, then gestured to Christina and the dog. “These are my two loves right here.”

“Christina, was this a package deal, Stella and Josh?” the interviewer asked. “Stella was also love at first sight,” Christina answered. “Stella’s my girl. She’s the sweetest doggie, and the kids love her. She sleeps in bed with the boys; it’s a whole thing.”

“How much do you love this woman?” the interviewer asked Josh. “I love her more than anything,” Josh answered. “Well, pretty close to Stella.”

Christina Hall’s 2 family dogs have their own Instagram account, and it is precious

Christina and Josh Hall’s dogs have their very own Instagram account, and it is unbelievably cute.

The first images of Cash date all the way back to March 2017, when the French Bulldog was just a puppy. The progression of photos shows the puppy growing into a dog as Christina’s three children grow up along with him.

Stella first appeared on the page in October 2021, the month after Josh and Christina announced their engagement.

HGTV fans love seeing the sweet photos of the couple’s pets. “Cashie is the real STAR of the show!!” one fan commented on a Jan. 16, 2021 post celebrating Cash’s birthday. Another fan wrote, “Such an adorable frenchie [heart eyes emoji].”

Josh Hall’s pet Stella recently had a health scare

On March 12, 2022, Christina Hall shared an Instagram post about Stella’s health. “Seven weeks ago we found out our sweet Stella has cancer,” she wrote. “Early prognosis said she could leave us as early as 60-90 days. But we won’t accept that.”

The Christina in the Country star explained that her husband “spends hours a week” making special meals with multiple supplements for the dog. “Josh didn’t have kids of his own and Stella is his baby. I’m happy to share, since the new meal plan / PSP mushroom + omega supplements she looks healthier than ever. Praying we get many many more years.”

And in September 2022, Josh shared an Instagram post celebrating Stella’s birthday. “Stella has been my rock through a lot of life, moves and changes,” he captioned a photo of the pup. “Stella too has faced many obstacles since the day she chose me, but keeps going. I’ve had a lot of dogs, but she can’t be matched. I feel very blessed to have her and share her with this family. Stella had never been around kids much before, but she immediately fit in and is obsessed with everyone in this house. She basically rotates beds each night to share her love with each one of us.”

He concluded, “Today we will spoil Stella and cater to all her quirks…she’s got quite a few, but she deserves the same love she puts out every day to us. We truly don’t deserve these special creatures and are aware that they aren’t forever, but with all we get from her in the time we do, I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”