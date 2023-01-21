Holly Madison Believes Hugh Hefner Would Have Approved of ‘The Playboy Murders’ series

Holly Madison became forever connected to Playboy in 2003 when she was featured on a reality TV series about life inside the infamous mansion. Madison was never a playmate, though. Still, she does know plenty about the business and its history. Madison is executive producing a series for Investigation Discovery about women connected to Playboy who died tragically and, in some cases, mysteriously. The series The Playboy Murders is set to air on Jan. 23, and Madison is certain that the late Hugh Hefner would approve of the show.

Holly Madison insists Hugh Hefner would have been happy about the series

Holly Madison’s upcoming series feels like it could cast a dark shadow on Hugh Hefner’s legacy. Madison insists that Hefner would approve of The Playboy Murders if he had been around to see it made. Entertainment Tonight caught up with Madison on Jan. 19 to talk about the upcoming show, and Hefner’s former girlfriend was more than happy to discuss the project.

When asked about Hefner, Holly Madison insists that he would have approved of the series. She said he would have wanted these women’s stories to be told, too. Many of them knew and worked with Hefner. She said that she hopes the series will help people better understand that the playmates are real people and that tragedy can happen to anyone.

‘The Playboy Murders’ first episode will cover the death of Jasmine Fiore

The premiere episode, set to air on Jan. 23, will focus on the tragic death of Jasmine Fiore, Playboy party hostess, and model. Fiore’s body was discovered in a suitcase in California on Aug. 15, 2009. Fiore had been strangled and beaten. According to In Touch, police had tracked Fiore’s movements in the days before her body was discovered. They found she had been in the company of her husband, Ryan Jenkins, leading up to her death. Fiore and Jenkins were married in March 2009 after knowing each other for just two days. He fled the country and was later found dead in a hotel in Canada. Jenkin’s death was ruled a suicide. He is presumed to be Fiore’s killer.

The show’s second episode will focus on a playboy cover model killed by an obsessed fan. It will air on Investigation Discovery air on Jan. 30. Season 1 is expected to contain at least six episodes. There is no word on whether a second season will be ordered.

How long were Hugh Hefner and Holly Madison together?

Holly Madison rose to fame in 2003 when she was featured on The Girls Next Door, the reality TV show that gave viewers a glimpse into life inside the Playboy mansion. Madison met Hefner in 2001 and moved into the Playboy mansion as one of Hefner’s girlfriends. They broke up in 2008. Following their breakup, Madison spoke candidly about her time at the Playboy Mansion, including body image issues and the competitiveness that comes with being one of Hefner’s love interests.

While Madison expressed an interest in marrying Hefner at one time, he insisted that he wasn’t planning to marry again. He did marry again, though. Hefner was married to Crystal Hefner when he died in 2017 from sepsis. He has four children from two previous marriages.

Madison married Pasquale Rotella in 2013. Rotella and Madison divorced in 2019, but they co-parent their two children.