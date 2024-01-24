Before Her Hospitalization, Kate Middleton Always Showed ‘Great Discipline With Her Body Goals,’ Former Royal Staffer Reveals

After the Princess of Wales’ surgery, some wondered why her recovery is so long. As a former royal employee pointed out, Kate has to be "fit and healthy" when she returns to the public spotlight.

Royal fans were surprised by the recent announcement from Kensington Palace that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) had abdominal surgery and would be hospitalized for up to two weeks following the procedure.

Although the Palace said the surgery was a success, the news about why the princess needs such a lengthy hospital stay has left some scratching their heads and others “worrying” and speculating about her health.

But now someone who used to work for the royal family is reassuring everyone that the princess has always taken great care of herself, which means she should be back to work after she’s fully recovered and gets her strength because she “needs to be fit and healthy to do her job.”

Kate Middleton (now the Princess of Wales) does a strength training exercise during a visit to Landau Forte College Derby | Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Former royal employee says Kate has ‘set body goals’ for herself

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011. During his time working for the monarch, he also looked after Prince William and Kate whenever they stayed at Highgrove House. He says that Kate “maintained a healthy lifestyle” and “set goals” for herself to remain fit.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Harrold said: “Look at Kate. She wouldn’t have been able to maintain and keep her body in such great shape without some sort of goal in mind … She 100% sets herself goals with her weight and health and it’s clear she has great discipline. It’s incredible.”

The former royal butler continued: “I remember being at Highgrove and I saw a woman on a run around the grounds, and I realized it was Kate. Kate used to go for runs around the estate all the time. I also know Kate runs around Kensington. She still runs and enjoys it. It’s why she’s in such good shape, she’s a runner and always has been.

“[Kate and Prince William] may go on runs together as they are both in good shape and exercise is important to them … They want to maintain that they have a healthy lifestyle. They need to be fit and healthy to do the job they have.”

Kate Middleton (now the Princess of Wales) runs as she joins Team Heads Together at a London Marathon Training Day | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

How long the princess will be recovering

Following her procedure, Kate canceled a number of her upcoming royal engagements and Kensington Palace released a statement that read: “The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter (March 31 in the U.K.).

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share. The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”