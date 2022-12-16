‘House of Dragon’ Star Ty Tennant Is Related to 3 ‘Doctor Who’ Actors

House of the Dragon star Ty Tennant may be a relative newcomer to acting, but his family has a long history in the business. Both of his parents are actors, including a famous father who is a go-to choice for UK prestige dramas. And his grandfather is a big name in BBC programming, too.

Ty Tennant as Prince Aegon Targaryen | Gary Moyes/HBO

And there’s more. Tennant, who played the older version of Aegon II on House of the Dragon, has a deep connection to a different nerd-favorite franchise. Both his parents, and his grandfather, were key players at various points in the Doctor Who franchise.

Ty Tennant helps establish the loathsome Aegon II on ‘House of the Dragon’

Tennant portrayed Aegon II Targaryen for two episodes of House of the Dragon. The decades-spanning epic has one or more actors playing most of the key characters. Unlike the original series, which took place across just a handful of deeply tumultuous years, this Game of Thrones prequel tells a decompressed tale of a great royal family in decline.

As Aegon II, Tennant plays a young Targaryen heir almost entirely disinterested in his royal privileges. Even in his younger incarnation, he’s more concerned with simple pleasures, including bullying his peers. Those small moments seem like inconsequential childhood squabbles at first.

But by the end of the season, it’s clear that every past injury will play an outsized role in the bloody intra-family clashes to come. House of the Dragon may come to include entirely different stories about various members of House Targaryen throughout the history of the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise.

Den of Geek reports that the series is moving fast enough that the infamous war known as the Dance of the Dragons might only span one or two more seasons. Either way, barring flashbacks, this first season likely marks the end of Tennant’s memorable run as Aegon II.

The Tennant and Moffett families have deep ties to the ‘Doctor Who’ franchise

The name “Tennant” might be familiar to fans of House of the Dragon, who have a habit of indulging in the broader science fiction/fantasy fiction world. And they’d be right to take note of the name, as it turns out Ty Tennant is indeed the adopted son of David Tennant.

David is best known for playing the 10th incarnation of The Doctor on the revived Doctor Who from 2006-2010. He has since moved on to star in critically-acclaimed television series like Broadchurch and Good Omens.

David came into Ty’s life when he married Georgia Moffett after they worked together on Doctor Who. And Moffett had a long-running connection to Doctor Who well before the guest appearance that led to her becoming close to David. Her father is none other than Peter Davison, BuzzFeed reports. Davison played the fifth Doctor on the original run of Doctor Who.

Has Ty Tennant ever publicly acknowledged his famous familial connections?

Tennant usually sticks to talking about his role while promoting his acting work, be it House of the Dragon or the War of the Worlds series. But playing a Targaryen has brought him into the convention circuit, as well.

FanSided reports that Ty now makes the rounds in similar spaces as his famous dad and grandfather do, thanks to their Doctor Who work. David recently made a fun appearance, gently ribbing his now-famous son during an autograph signing.

While Ty has mostly forged a career independent of his family, they all appear to support each other off-screen. The younger Tennant will next appear in the third series of Staged, a British comedy series.