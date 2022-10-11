‘House of the Dragon’ Seemingly Cut 1 Very Important Character

House of the Dragon was adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood. The HBO Series has brought to life many fascinating characters with its TV adaptation. However, one important character is still missing from the show, and it appears he may have been cut altogether.

Elliot Grihault, Harry Collett, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith and Phoebe Campbell in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Liam Daniel/HBO

Daeron Targaryen has yet to appear in ‘House of the Dragon’

House of the Dragon introduced Viserys and Alicent’s children. Their oldest son, Aegon II, first appears in episode 3 on his second birthday. Episode 4 shows the couple’s infant daughter Helaena. Then after a ten-year time jump, fans met Viserys and Alicent’s third child Aemond, in episode 6.

However, one child is missing. In George R.R. Martin’s novels, Viserys and Alicent have a fourth child named Daeron Targaryen. It seems like Daeron won’t have a role in House of the Dragon, though this hasn’t been confirmed.

“The episode 6 time jump was to introduce Alicent and Rhaenyra’s children as young adults. And then this time jump was to make those young adults adult,” co-showrunner Ryan Condal said in a featurette for House of the Dragon Episode 8.

“So it was important to age them up again and recast again to get them up to the appropriate age. So they’re all in the 17 to 21 age range,” he continued.

In the books, Aegon II is seven years older than Daeron, having been born in 107 AC while Daeron was born in 114 AC. Since Aegon is now in his early 20s in House of the Dragon, Daeron should be around. Yet there was no sign or mention of him in episode 8. It seems like House of the Dragon may have cut Daeron from the show entirely, but there could be another explanation.

Who is Daeron Targaryen?

Daeron Targaryen is the youngest child of King Viserys and Alicent Hightower. Daeron was a Dragonrider and had his own dragon named Tessarion by the age of six. He was well-liked and described as the “gentlest” among his brothers.

It’s worth noting that in the book, Alicent sent Daeron to serve as cupbearer and squire to her cousin Lord Ormund Hightower in Oldtown when he was twelve years old. It’s possible that this could explain Daeron’s absence in the series. If Aegon is in his early 20s in episode 8, Daeron would likely be around 12 years old. However, it is strange that there hasn’t been any mention of him.

‘House of the Dragon’ is confirmed for season 2

House of the Dragon Season 1 consists of 10 episodes in total. The series has already been confirmed for a second season, during which Ryan Condal will serve as the sole showrunner.

“Ryan Condal is a singular talent. He has a magnificent ability to tell stories, build worlds, and shape character, as well as deep passion and respect for George R.R. Martin’s universe,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, according to Deadline.

“The years we’ve spent collaborating with him on House of the Dragon have affirmed our desire to expand our partnership with him now and in years to come.”

It’s possible that Daeron Targaryen could make an appearance in House of the Dragon Season 2, but fans shouldn’t expect to see him any time soon.

New episodes of House of the Dragon drop Sundays on HBO Max.

