How Did Chelsea Handler’s Sidekick Chuy Die?

It’s been a sad week for Chelsea Handler and her team. Her sidekick and longtime friend Chuy Bravo died in December. Handler and former Chelsea Lately guests have all been sending out their condolences since Bravo’s passing was announced.

But the biggest question on everyone’s minds has been how did Bravo die. What was his cause of death?

Chuy Bravo and Chelsea Handler | Ben Symon/Foxtel via Getty Images

Chelsea Handler’s sad message

When news of Bravo’s death broke, Handler posted a message on her Instagram, expressing her grief.

“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do,” she wrote. “@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his ‘business calls’ with his ‘business manager,’ or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes. I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us, ‘it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.’ I love you, Chuy!”

The comedian, then, posted a collage of some of Bravo’s most memorable moments.

“Thank you everyone for your overwhelming love and support for Chuy,” she captioned the collage. “Here’s a reminder of why he was so loveable.”

Bravo and Handler hadn’t seen each other since their show ended in 2014.

“We have both been busy trying to do our thing that we haven’t seen each other since,” Bravo told Radar earlier this month. “But we text, we call each other. She called me last week actually before my birthday. I love her. She is my dearest. I would definitely accept a job if she offered it to me.”

What was Chuy Bravo’s cause of death?

When news of Bravo’s passing became public, people wondered what happened. A day later, the cause of death was finally announced.

“On Saturday, December 14 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bravo was rushed to the emergency room due to a Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage (GI Bleed.) After complications he suffered an Acute Myocardial Infarction that led to his passing,” a rep for Bravo said in a statement obtained by People.

Bravo had been with his family in Mexico for the last month before he died.

“Bravo’s funeral services took place today and will be cremated. His family has confirmed he will be brought back to Los Angeles (no date has been set) for a memorial service,” the statement continued.

“Bravo’s family is devastated as they cope with his sudden loss,” the release read. “They are overwhelmed with the thoughts and prayers they have received and send their appreciation.”

Chuy’s career

Bravo broke into the entertainment world in the 1990s. He appeared in Austin Powers in Goldmember, The Honeymooners, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, and he even appeared in a number of pornographic films.

He worked with Handler on Chelsea Lately from 2007-2014.