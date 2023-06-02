How DJ James Kennedy Went From the Most Hated to the #1 Guy on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

James Kennedy definitely has a complicated history with Vanderpump Rules fans. After joining the reality show in season 3, James has experienced his fair share of problematic moments.

Although James was once the most hated villain on the show, he has quickly become the top guy on Vanderpump Rules. And it’s all thanks to an epic reunion that saw him go toe-to-toe with Tom Sandoval.

DJ James Kennedy | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

James Kennedy rises to the top as the #1 Guy on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Tom’s cheating scandal grabbed the spotlight at the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules, but it wasn’t long before James stole the show. One particular moment became a viral sensation: James’s unforgettable line aimed at Tom, whom he aptly named “a worm with a mustache.”

In a season dominated by a single storyline, it’s no small feat to stand out and capture the audience’s focus. However, James, who has been part of the show since 2015, may just be having his most remarkable season yet.

With his unfiltered honesty and sharp wit, James has emerged as a refreshing source of levity and humor. This is especially true in a season marked by deceit and lies.

Now that Jax Taylor is gone and the Toms are disgraced, James has become the leading contender for the title of the number one guy on Vanderpump Rules.

James Kennedy’s best moments on reality TV

James’ transformation on Vanderpump Rules has been remarkable. Throughout his seven seasons as a cast member, the DJ and part-time server had primarily portrayed the role of a villain.

However, that began to change after the Scandoval incident, making it the perfect time to revisit James’ standout moments on the show. One of his notable achievements was when he cleverly told Tom to “Go take a Honda Civic selfie.”

Another memorable instance involving James was in season 4 when he openly admitted to cheating on Kristen Doute with Jenna. Instead of trying to conceal his affair, James boldly declared, “The truth is, Jenna and I were definitely boning.”

Although James has repeatedly referred to Jax as an “old man” on countless occasions, it never lost its humor. Not only was it amusing to witness Jax’s angered reactions, but it also highlighted James’ knack for playfully teasing anyone, regardless of their status.

James Kennedy wins the season 10 reunion with ‘you’re a worm with a mustache’

James hasn’t had much competition as the top guy on Vanderpump Rules this season. His only counterparts are the Toms, who have both suffered greatly for their deceitful and hypocritical behavior.

In contrast, James isn’t concerned about winning over friends on the show. He seldom seems worried about being liked or conforming to a certain image. Instead, he embraces raw emotions and authenticity.

These qualities were vividly on display during the season 10 reunion, particularly in James and Tom’s interactions. The tension escalated when Tom attempted to feign tears while discussing his affair, prompting James to retort, “Pull yourself together, man… you’re not at the Oscars!”

Later on, James confronted Tom in a heated moment that marked the pinnacle of the reunion.

“F**k you, I don’t want you to stick up for me! You’re a pu**y-ass bi**h and you know what? Your band sucks d**k. You’re nothing. You’re a nobody. You’re a loser,” James told Tom. “You’re a worm with a mustache!”

James’ fellow cast members loved his comments and we’re right there with them. It’s no wonder why he has become the number one guy on Vanderpump Rules.

Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion airs Wednesday, June 7, on Bravo.