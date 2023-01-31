‘How I Met Your Father’: Hilary Duff Reveals Sophie Is a ‘Sociopathic Liar’ in Season 2

If there’s one thing that How I Met Your Father fans can agree on, it’s that Sophie is a hot mess. In particular, her love life is, to put it lightly, a catastrophe. Sophie is the Ted Mosby character of the spinoff, after all, so it’s understandable that she doesn’t have anything figured out by season 2. But according to Hilary Duff, who plays Sophie in How I Met Your Father, Sophie’s life will get worse before it gets better.

Hilary Duff as Sophie | Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Hilary Duff’s Sophie is going to hit ‘rock bottom’ in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 1 revealed that Sophie would hit “rock bottom” in 2023. Sophie thought she already had when she broke up with Drew, got together with Jesse, ended things with Jesse when he told her that he loved her, and informed Ian that she wasn’t ready to be in a relationship all in the span of 48 hours. However, according to her future self, Sophie couldn’t have been more wrong.

Pulling a page out of How I Met Your Mother‘s playbook, the season 2 premiere ended in a flash-forward. Sophie, in a panic, called her mom while driving. She left her a message that said, “Mom, please call me back! I think I’m dating my dad.”

After she hung up, Sophie rear-ended another car. When she got out screaming “No, no, no!”, the camera panned to the car Sophie had run into. The license plate read “LGNDRY,” and the owner of the vehicle stepped out, straightened his suit, and exasperatedly said, “Dude…” And who was the man, you ask? No other than Barney Stinson.

The rest of season 2 will fill in the gaps between the night of Sid and Hannah’s reception to the day Sophie meets Barney. And according to Hilary Duff, How I Met Your Father fans are in for a rollercoaster ride.

Hilary Duff teases Sophie’s journey in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2

Decider visited the set of How I Met Your Father, and they spoke to the cast, including Hilary Duff, about season 2. And some fans are about to have mixed feelings concerning Sophie.

Sophie becomes “like a sociopathic liar,” Duff shared. “But she’s so kind and pure at the same time. It’s been really fun to expand on that. We just get more room to play and experience and find these little human bits in the roles. It feels easier to find and a little bit more secure this time around.”

“Sociopathic liar” are strong words. And we’re intrigued to see what Duff meant when the rest of How I Met Your Father Season 2 rolls out. We imagine the description will come into play during the flash-forward.

Suit up! Sophie's about to meet someone pretty legen…wait for it… #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/otjkdQGYtT — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) January 27, 2023

How does Barney factor into Sophie’s story in ‘How I Met Your Father’?

The How I Met Your Father showrunners ruled out Barney as Sophie’s dad, which means that she might be referring to John Corbett’s character during the flash-forward, who fans will meet in a future episode. But why and how does Barney play a significant role in Sophie’s life?

“[Meeting Barney] sends her in a totally new direction, which becomes the engine for a big chunk of our season,” co-creator Isaac Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly. “He’s really seminal in setting Sophie on the path she needs to be on to continue her journey to come of age and find love. I’m really excited for how his character changes Sophie’s life and the totally new direction that he sends her on.”

Barney, known to be a “sociopathic liar” himself, could have some advice for Sophie when she hits rock bottom.

New episodes of How I Met Your Father Season 2, starring Hilary Duff, air Tuesdays on Hulu.