‘How I Met Your Father’: How Often Will Josh Peck Appear in Season 2?

Hulu‘s How I Met Your Father is back and better than ever! The season 2 premiere featured the return of — spoiler alert — Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson and set up a season-long mystery. The following episodes will fill in the blanks leading up to the night Sophie discovers she might be dating her dad and promptly runs into Barney’s car. But all that aside, How I Met Your Father fans will also get to look forward to more of Josh Peck in season 2.

Josh Peck as Drew | Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Josh Peck stars as Drew in ‘How I Met Your Father’

Drew, played by Josh Peck, first appeared in How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 3, “The Fixer.”

Sophie offered to take Jesse’s dating profile picture during the episode, but he could only do so during his break. Jesse worked as a part-time music teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, where Drew was the vice principal. While taking pictures of Jesse on the school grounds, Sophie and Drew meet. And it was evident that there was chemistry between them.

Drew later inferred about getting Sophie’s number from Jesse, but she claimed she wasn’t ready to date again after Ian. However, at the end of the episode, Jesse sent Sophie Drew’s contact information anyway, and she decided to call him.

The audience learned that Sophie and Drew met at Sid and Hannah’s engagement party, which we know was the night Sophie met the father of her future son. Drew was at Pemberton’s, and Sophie borrowed a phone charger from him. He was there because he was friends with Sid and Hannah while they attended Wesleyan University.

Sophie and Drew began dating after episode 3, and it seemed to be going well. However, that all changed in episode 8. Drew admitted he believed everyone should reach a point where they stop chasing their dreams and settle down by getting a steady job. Of course, this outlook clashed with Sophie’s photography aspirations.

After realizing that she and Drew might not be on the same page, Sophie kissed Jesse. However, she knew she had to break up with Drew before she and Jesse could continue their relationship. And Sophie ultimately broke up with Drew right after he learned his father was going to prison.

Josh Peck reprised his role as Drew in the How I Met Your Father Season 2 premiere at Sid and Hannah’s wedding reception. And it was clear that he was going through a lot. Drew was drunk off of oat milk White Russians and had recently gotten a terrible fake tan and teeth whitener.

Josh Peck is the ‘seventh cast member’ of ‘How I Met Your Father’

Although Sophie and Drew’s relationship is over in How I Met Your Father Season 2, Josh Peck will continue to pop up in the Hulu series.

Co-creator and co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker told Decider, “Josh is one of our favorites. We share him with iCarly, which is next door, and, truly, we are in total agreement the more Josh, the better. Whenever he’s available, we pop him in because he’s tremendous at this format. He grew up on a Multicam stage, and I think it really shows.”

Chris Lowell, who plays Jesse, added, “He’s kind of the unofficial seventh member of the cast.”

It’s unclear when Josh Peck will appear in How I Met Your Father Season 2 again after episode 1. However, it sounds like fans won’t have to wait long to see Drew again.

Season 2 premiere was one for the books! What was your favorite part of the episode? ? #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/pNUIpsSHqw — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) January 28, 2023

Is Drew the father?

Although Drew could technically still be the father of Sophie’s son, we think it’s unlikely. They ended their relationship on not-so-great terms. And even though Sophie and Drew could reach an amicable point, we don’t see them ever getting back together.

However, crazier things have happened in the How I Met Your Mother universe. So there’s always a chance, even if it’s small, that Drew could be the father in How I Met Your Father.

New episodes of How I Met Your Father Season 2, featuring Josh Peck as Drew, air Tuesdays on Hulu.