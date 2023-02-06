Hulu’s ‘Pam and Tommy’ Isn’t Why Pamela Anderson Decided to Make a Documentary

Hulu’s 2022 release Pam and Tommy is a fictionalized retelling of the 1995 robbery and exploitation of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Sebastian Stan and Lily James play the couple whose sex tape became household fodder after it was distributed and went viral online. Contrary to popular belief, Anderson’s Netflix documentary wasn’t her way of addressing the Hulu series or the things it got wrong. While Pamela, a love story allows Anderson to take control of the narrative the Hulu series spun — an irony considering she had to do the same thing when the sex tape came out — Pam and Tommy wasn’t the source of inspiration.

Pamela Anderson attends the ‘Pamela, a love story’ screening | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Pamela Anderson still refuses to watch ‘Pam and Tommy’ and wants an apology

The Hulu series focuses on the exploitation of the sex tape. It also explores Anderson and Lee’s relationship, which resulted in a marriage a few days after meeting each other, and their respective careers. But Anderson isn’t interested in reliving any of that.

When Pam and Tommy came out, sources close to Anderson said she wasn’t watching the series. In fact, they claimed the Broadway star would “never, never watch” the show.

Now, thanks to Pamela, a love story, we know Anderson’s refusal to watch the Hulu series was and still is absolutely true. Her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee screened the first few episodes for her. He was upset about the Rand Gauthier narrative the series spun. Still, Anderson has no interest in watching Pam and Tommy.

“A**holes,” Anderson called the people behind the Hulu series (via Variety). “Salt on the wound. … You still owe me a public apology.”

Pamela Anderson’s Netflix documentary focuses on her personal life and rise to fame

According to Pamela, a love story producer Jessica Hargrave, the Hulu series Pam & Tommy did not inspire the Netflix documentary. “We signed up for this film before that was even a thing,” said Hargrave. “I assume they optioned the Rolling Stone article years ago, but we didn’t know what stage of development it was in, or if it was in development at all. It’s certainly not why Ryan and I — or Pamela — wanted to make this film.”

Instead, Anderson’s personal life, including how she came to be cast in Baywatch, her famous relationships, and her stint on Broadway are the focus. Behind the scenes, Hargrave and director Ryan White both saw the series. They also said most people on their team had seen it. “We wanted to see what their version of the story was, knowing it’s not Pamela’s version,” Hargrave explained. But Pam and Tommy didn’t influence the narrative in their documentary.

Pamela Anderson’s documentary shows a ‘very different’ from the version Lily James played in ‘Pam and Tommy’

Pam and Tommy didn’t make light of the situation Anderson and Lee were dealing with in the late ’90s. What’s more, it didn’t ignore how much more difficult the situation was for Anderson than it was for Lee. He became celebrated for having the “biggest d*** in rock and roll.” Meanwhile, Anderson was subjected to public ridicule with some of her most personal moments available for the world to see.

Rehashing that made many fans felt guilty for watching Pam and Tommy. “I know the series got a lot of positive press for being sympathetic to her,” White said. “But it still just didn’t ring true to the Pamela I got to know.”

According to Pamela, a love story’s director, the documentary showcases “the real Pamela.” When they watch the film, they’ll find this Anderson “… surprise[s] people because she’s very different from the person portrayed in the series.”

Stream Pamela, a love story on Netflix.